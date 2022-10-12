For reasons that are generally simple, the world of high-school golf in Southern Arizona has something of a natural caste system. Golfers who achieve at a high level almost certainly come from families (and schools) where golf is a normal part of existence. The parents play golf, grandparents played or maybe still play it. To excel at it takes focus, determination, access to facilities, and, quite frankly, money. When it comes to golf, schools are generally divided into the Haves and the Never Will Haves.
Further delineating things is that in sports like golf and tennis and swimming, the kids who excel are one-sport athletes, giving their all year-round.
But every now and then, we come across an outlier. Tanner Thornton of Flowing Wells is just such a person. We don’t know if anyone has ever referred to Flowing Wells as a golf school. Over the years, they’ve been good in softball and girls’ tennis, every now and then in football and track and field. These days, Flowing Wells is definitely a girls’ basketball school; three straight trips to the state championship game. But golf? Huh-uh.
Thornton wants to change all that. “We’ve got a pretty good team this year, but next year, we can be really good and maybe challenge for a spot at state,” he said.
His coach, Ken Urdahl, agreed.
“Tanner’s got a great work ethic and he takes his sports seriously. It’s going to be interesting to see how good he can become by next year (when he’s a senior).”
Indeed, he takes his sports — plural — seriously. He is also an outstanding baseball player, roaming the outfield and handling pitching chores for the Caballeros. He’s big into baseball. On the mound, he has the full complement of pitches. He can bring the heat and he has an assortment of off-speed pitches, as well.
He plans on attending college where he hopes to study something in the medical field, but mostly he wants to play ball in college. “I’ve always dreamed of being a college athlete. I think it would be so cool.”
Which sport would he want to play? “Either one; both. Whatever.”
Thornton is also an excellent student. While a lot of student-athletes often say math or science is their favorite subject, Thornton quickly answers with English. “I really like English. I enjoy writing, especially creative writing.”
The Caballeros finished their golf season Oct. 4. They’re not in the running for a shot at the state tournament for teams and Thornton’s average nine-hole round score in the low-to-mid 40s, while impressive, probably won’t be enough to get him to state as an individual.
Still, “it’s been a really fun season,” he looks back. “I learned a lot from coach and I feel like I got better and more competitive. I look forward to baseball season, but I also really look forward to next year’s golf season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.