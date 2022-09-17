Pima Animal Care Center is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs.
When shelters are at or near capacity, they traditionally publish euthanasia lists, which detail the animals who are at risk of being euthanized when a shelter runs out of space to keep them.
To clear kennel space and prevent having to make a euthanasia list, PACC introduced the Preventing Euthanasia List.
The list includes up to 20 dogs that PACC staff have identified and believe would be a good fit in a variety of homes. Dogs on the list have done well with other dogs while at the shelter. In addition, staff said they believe these dogs would be capable of doing well in many situations, whether that be adoptive homes, foster homes, or with a rescue organization.
Animal Services Director Monica Dangler said finding homes for the dogs on the list would free up resources for the more difficult-to-place dogs in the shelter.
“With 519 dogs in the shelter, we need to create kennel space for dogs,” Dangler said. “Getting the dogs on the Preventing Euthanasia List adopted, fostered, or sent to rescue allows us to focus on finding homes for the dogs who need more training, medical care, or need a specific type of home.”
PACC has not had to euthanize animals due to a lack of space since 2016. The shelter’s greatest need is homes for medium to large dogs. PACC has been at or near capacity for months and is at “Code Red” capacity due to overcrowding of large dogs.
In recent weeks, an average of 30 dogs a day have come into PACC as strays or owner surrenders.
The Preventing Euthanasia list will be implemented any time PACC has fewer than 15 large dog kennels available for incoming dogs.
The list will be updated every Wednesday and released via PACC’s website, https://bit.ly/PimaAnimals, and social media sites. All adult animals, including those on the list, are free to adopt and come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Adopters must pay the $20 licensing fee. PACC is open noon to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
