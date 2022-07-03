Letter to the editor

Mobility Matters
Something very curious happened at the May Council meeting with regard to an ADA issue that had been raised and spoken to by several citizens.
During that discussion, Councilmember Joyce Jones-Ivey expressed passionate displeasure with the suggestion that she had not taken action to provide better access to the Community Center for citizens with mobility challenges. In fact, she stated that such suggestions were “political crap!”
This is a personal issue to me. My husband had mobility challenges and used the Community Center regularly. Jones-Ivey was a supporter of the motion made by then Councilmember Bill Rodman in 2018, to set aside $750,000 to install an elevator in the Community Center, which passed the Council by a unanimous vote. Also, Vice-Mayor Barrett suggested the issue take precedence over the remodeling of Council Chambers, which had also been made a part of the budget along with the Community Center elevator.
At the recent Council meeting, Jones-Ivey made her heated comments in the recently remodeled Council Chambers. Yet, the ADA project, backed by Vice-Mayor Melanie Barrett and Jones-Ivey in 2018, has not been implemented. Why, then, is it “political crap” to ask the question why the Council didn’t follow through on implementing the ADA project to support Oro Valley citizens with mobility issues and who need access to a Town asset that’s supposed to serve all of us?
Remember, this is a councilmember who is seeking our vote for another term in office.
Bill Rodman is seeking a position on our Town Council. His record from previous service on our Town Council is more than enough for my vote on August 2, 2022!
Jane Sterritt, Oro Valley
Not So Sharp
The last thing Oro Valley needs is a former police chief mayor who can always find a way to accommodate developers who “need” height and density exceptions to the existing code and for whom plenty of highly paid police are never enough. No thank you, Danny Sharp. Enjoy your retirement.
Lois Berkowitz, Oro Valley
Crosstown Freeway
For years I have heard some frustration from people about the lack of a crosstown freeway in the Oro Valley area. But I am here to inform people that this is no longer the case. Despite being a major walking, jogging and bicycling corridor, the city of Oro Valley recently increased the speed limit on Moore Road between La Canada and Rancho Vistoso from 35 to 45 MPH. Given the fact that the Oro Valley Police Department no longer does speed enforcement in the city, large trucks and other vehicles are free to roar down this stretch of road at 60 MPH. Welcome to the Oro Valley crosstown Freeway!!
Dave Stufflebean, Oro Valley
