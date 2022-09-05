The Republican National Committee opened a new Hispanic Community Center on the corner of River and Campbell in the Cambric Corporate Center. It is the first of its kind in Arizona and the 37th minority outreach center nationwide.
The office suite features a reception area, a room for trainings and press conferences, a phone room and a place to serve food.
Just down the hall are the offices of the Republican nominee for Congress Juan Ciscomani.
“I’m very proud that the RNC has opened up an outreach office and community center here in Tucson,” Ciscomani said. “I’m very pleased that my office is just a couple of suites away, and that is strategic because we have to work to reach out to the entire community and win this election.”
The placement fits well with the purpose of the office, said Ben Petersen, Arizona communications director for the RNC.
“This is a very competitive district, a classic swing district,” Petersen said. “Tucson is ground zero for winning Congressional District 6, and the Hispanic community is a big part of that.”
Besides Ciscomani, among those in attendance were three of Ciscomani’s six young children; Blake Masters, who is gunning for Sen. Mark Kelly’s seat; Rep. Teresa Martinez; Republican Party of Arizona Chairman Kelli Ward; and RNC Co-Chair Tommy Hicks.
Lauren Blevins, an RNC volunteer, said she was pleased with the turnout.
“I support the RNC; I support our candidates,” she said. “I’m really excited, like, for Juan (Ciscomani), a few of our other candidates, Kari Lake, so I’m just here to see what the office is all about.”
In all, 60 people came to the noon opening.
Petersen expects the office to help the RNC win more voters from Tucson’s Hispanic community.
“We’re really reaching out to Hispanic voters in Tucson,” Petersen said. “We’re in District 6 here, a very competitive district, and we’re going to flip a seat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.