Cynara cardunculus var scolymus, aka artichokes, have a history of health benefits that go back to ancient times. We have been eating these nutrient-dense edible flowers of a thistle-like plant in the sunflower family for more than 3,000 years. Its English name comes from the Arabic “al-khurshuf,” which means thistle, which eventually became the Italian articiocco, which ultimately became artichoke. The plant is native to the Mediterranean area and grows three to 5 feet tall. It fell out of favor and common use for over 100 years after the fall of the Roman Empire but became popular again toward the end of the Middle Ages when Catherine de Medici brought the artichoke from her native Italy to France when she married King Henry II. From France, the plant was transported to England where the word “artichoke” first appeared in written English records during the 15th century. French, English and Italian explorers brought the artichoke to the New World. Today, the artichoke is most popular in the United States, with France and Italy close behind. One hundred percent of the United States artichoke crop is produced in California.
Artichokes have been used medicinally for centuries. They were thought to be an effective aphrodisiac. The hearts and leaves were boiled and used as blood cleansers, to detoxify the liver and to improve bile production. They were also used as diuretics, deodorants and as a breath freshener.
Today we are learning more about the health benefits of this vegetable. We know it is rich in phytochemicals and research is underway to determine the role they play in disease prevention. There is also research into two compounds found in the leaves of the artichoke, cynarin and silymarin. Their antioxidant properties may help regenerate healthy liver tissue. They have been shown to improve digestion and they may play a role in controlling blood pressure. There are studies underway to see if artichokes may help control blood glucose levels and lower cholesterol levels, thereby helping prevent cardiovascular disease. And test tube and animal studies have shown artichoke extract impaired some cancers’ growth.
Artichokes are rich in nutrients essential to good health. They are 85% water, 12% carbohydrates, 3% protein and 0% fats. One 60 calorie serving (one medium choke, cooked) supplies 25% of the recommended daily value (RDV) of vitamin C, 27% of folate, 9% of phosphorous, 10% of potassium, 5% of vitamin B6, 6% of calcium and 9% of iron. Of particular note is it also provides 19% of the RDV of magnesium, of which most adults do not get enough on a daily basis. This vital mineral is necessary for temperature regulation, the release of stored energy from muscles and bone building. It also has strong anti-inflammatory properties. An artichoke also provides four grams of protein, six grams of carbohydrates, and no fat or cholesterol. There are only 70 milligrams of sodium per serving, 3% of the RDV. Artichokes are also very fiber rich, with 7 grams of fiber per serving.
They can be steamed, baked or boiled, and served with olive oil and garlic or butter. The flesh of the leaves and the hearts are edible. Many people cook them and serve cold with a bit of mayonnaise. Approximately 75% of the artichoke crop is sold fresh, but 25% is processed as frozen or canned hearts and crowns. (The frozen quarters sold at Trader Joe’s are an inexpensive and flavorful addition to roasted and sautéed meals.)
Castroville, California, is the artichoke capital of the United States. The first artichokes were planted in 1922 when they were taken to California by Italian immigrants. Andrew Molera planted an acre of artichokes on his ranch in Castroville and in 1922 Angelo del Chiaro leased 150 acres from Molera and expanded the crop. By 1926, 12,000 acres were planted. Now, 100 years later, 4,900 acres are planted. In 2021, 22,960,000 pounds were produced and the crop was valued at 57.5 million dollars (a 10% drop from the previous year due to poor weather conditions).
Festivals celebrating this ancient vegetable have been held since 1960 with growing popularity and attendance. This year’s fest was held at the Monterey County fairgrounds on June 11 and June 12. (Marilyn Monroe was crowned the first Artichoke Queen in 1948, even before the yearly celebrations were started.)
Artichokes pack a bang of healthful nutrients for your buck and taste great, so pick some up today.
