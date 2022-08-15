Oro Valley’s own Shaun Gray has achieved many goals living in Oro Valley for more than fifteen years. Known as mightyyyymouse by his TikTok and Instagram followers, Gray has an extensive work history in Oro Valley.
Gray, 34, was born in northwest Tucson (Marana) but moved to Oro Valley at age 15. After high school, Gray obtained three degrees and a final degree in nursing.
“I am a certified (OV) police officer and certified firefighter, I went through the fire academy so I am both,” Gray said. “And I just got my nursing degree.”
Gray was an OV police officer for four years, but he always wanted to be a nurse. His 20-week mental health training with OVPD and his law enforcement phlebotomy (a procedure using a needle to extract blood from a vein) for the DUI unit cemented his decision to go to nursing school.
He said the in-depth police department mental health training is unique to the Tucson area police departments.
“Tucson is one of the biggest mental health advocates, (in the state),” he said, “It (the OV police department mental health training) is pretty much statewide. We always had interdepartmental training.”
“Being an officer takes a certain type of person and it was a fun job,” he explained his move to nursing. “But I always said, God had a plan for me. I am a very spiritual, religious person so I believe in that. For a career, I always wanted to be a nurse.”
Gray recently graduated from nursing school and must now take his state exam to be a licensed registered nurse.
“It was hard, actually really hard to go to nursing school during COVID and having COVID,” he explained. “When I had COVID it was… not when it first came out, but when it had left its first full wave. My whole family got it.”
Gray, a father of two young daughters, said he had to take care of his family and himself and go to school while also doing homework. It was a difficult time, but he did it.
“Nursing is something you have to do a lot of hands-on stuff, you can’t do it virtually,” Gray said. “They (the school) tried for a semester. They did the best they could, but nursing school is very hard on top of that.”
The mental health training at OVPD and his psychology studies from nursing school have been a jumping off point for his TikTok platform.
“I have been through a lot of stuff in my life,” he said. “And I learned that nowadays, I look forward to stuff I can learn from. That is where I get most of my content that I post (on TikTok).”
“For someone like you and I, when we are speaking, with a sane mind, we can have a conversation,” He said. “I can tell you, that’s not ok to do, you should look into doing this, here’s some advice, and you’d listen to it,” he explained. “For someone that has a mental health crisis, they can’t comprehend that, they can’t. … You need to find ways to be able to communicate it and to be able to use the science beforehand.”
Gray first went on TikTok to discuss his own social anxiety.
“I first got on TikTok because I was suffering from anxiety. I post things I have gone through, stuff I have been through that I know about and learned from.” Gray said.
“So I had anxiety, social anxiety, such as talking in front of people. So, I learned to confront it, to face the fear I would start with TikTok,” Gray explained. “To do dancing, to do something I don’t know how to do.”
He said he knew he would look silly, but to his surprise he gathered quite a following on his platform. Also, Gray often references his greatest inspiration, his grandfather, in his videos.
“He was just one of those people, when you look at him and you talk to him,” he said. “My goodness, that’s a wise person! He just had that impact on me.”
Grays said his grandfather taught him any “knowledge you have learned from life that you don’t share with people is wasted, is wasted knowledge.”
After his first successful TikTok posts, Gray looked for more to share with the TikTok community.
“I started to look deeper in myself,” Gray said. “I thought I would make a couple of posts, like motivational stuff, inspiring stuff, stuff or quotes like that would help.”
It definitely helped increase his following. Gray saw a substantial surge of 230,000 community followers in the first posts that grew to a whopping 1.3 million followers in three months after his new posts.
“It just blew up,” Gray said. “I had my first viral video on social media with over a million views.
"So I started to think, is this the content I should be doing? Is this what I should be concentrating on,” he asked. “So I did and it just blew up.”
He started with the “Hard Hitting Quotes You Didn’t Know You Needed’’ series, posting 38 of them.
“Then people started to follow me and like me and the fan base, I don’t like to say fan base, the community of people who started following me, grew,” he said.
For upcoming projects and new posts, Gray is starting new videos, called “Bless A Stranger” videos.
“I have merchandise I am trying to sell that I’m not profiting from. I take a certain amount of money, $100 or couple, go right up to a stranger, walk up to them, and I give them a note card with an inspirational message and it will have the money in it,” he said. “They don’t know who I am, I don’t know them. Just one act of kindness that most people don’t get.”
Gray calls himself a one act of kindness product. He said he had a stranger change his life in one act of kindness.
“I was a teenager in a grocery store. I was having a real bad day, but not acting irate or anything,” he said. “I was walking out and an older man, maybe in his 70s said, ‘Hey young man, are you doing okay?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I am fine.’ He said, ‘Good, keep your head up, you have a long life ahead of you, don’t give up.'"
Gray said the exchange changed his life. “People don’t understand it, how one simple unselfish act of kindness can seriously change someone’s life,” he said. “And the way I want to do it… I want to just drop it and leave it. I don’t want credit for it. … 'oh that’s such a nice thing you did'… It is more about them being blessed."
He said, “I have the platform, I believe in using it for a purpose, for everyone. I have the platform for a reason. I’m using the platform for bettering the world rather than bettering myself. It is paying it forward, blessing a stranger…just out of nowhere.”
Gray’s advice for others wanting to start up a social media platform.
“Every single person possesses one elite trait that they have, that no one else has. Use your social media for that… Teach people how to do it. Be an example. Whatever tools you have, be yourself and never lose who you are. If you do it for the right reason, it is so rewarding.”
