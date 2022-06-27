The news headlines have highlighted an illness over the past several weeks, a disease many of us had never even heard of before this outbreak.
Monkeypox is an infectious orthopox viral illness that is so named because this disease was first discovered in monkeys that were kept in labs for research. It is actually more common in mice, rats, rabbits and the African Squirrel.
The first known human case occurred in 1970 in The Democratic Republic of the Congo. Monkeypox infections in humans were well controlled most likely because of the mass vaccination programs worldwide against smallpox. Smallpox was declared eradicated in 1979.
But subsequent generations no longer needed or received the vaccine and while we still have no fear of smallpox, immunity to Monkeypox waned and the numbers of infections have climbed since the early 2000s.
This illness was seen primarily in central and western Africa but the United States experienced an outbreak in 2003. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 47 confirmed infections in six Midwestern states were attributed to contact with infected prairie dogs.
Today, 30 countries have confirmed more than 1,300 cases, primarily in Europe where this illness is not normally experienced. The first confirmed infection in this outbreak in the United States was in Massachusetts on May 18 and as of June 10, there have been 45 confirmed cases across 15 states and Washington, D.C. Most of the people infected reported recent international travel or close contact with someone with the infection.
The monkeypox symptoms are similar to those of smallpox, but much milder and the disease is much less lethal. Smallpox caused death in between 30 and 67 percent of its victims, depending on their vaccination and overall health status. Monkeypox can have a lethality of as high as 5 percent but the current circulating strain has a 1 percent death rate. In Africa, historically, monkeypox has been shown to be fatal in up to 10 percent of people infected.
Monkeypox symptoms usually begin with a fever, chills, muscle aches, headache, backache, and extreme fatigue. Lymph node swelling is a hallmark symptom. Within one to three days (but can be longer) after the initial symptoms and fever, a rash appears. This rash generally will start on the face then spread to the rest of the body, then form fluid filled lesions (pox) which fall off and scab over. The incubation time (that period of time between exposure/initial infection to showing symptoms) is usually one to two weeks but can range from five days to three weeks. The illness can last from two to four weeks.
Transmission occurs when a person has direct contact with the virus from an infected person, infected animal, or any material contaminated with the virus. It can spread through direct contact with some body fluid or the sores of an infected person. It is still not known if the disease can be spread though semen or vaginal fluids. But the virus can pass from the mother to her unborn baby and if the mother has sores at the time of delivery, c-section is often advised.
Prevention is pretty easy – isolate anyone who is found to be sick with the monkeypox virus, practice hand washing often (as we certainly learned from COVID!), and avoid direct contact with any materials that have been in contact with a sick person or animal.
Overall, the bottom line, despite the hoopla in the press, there is a low risk at this time in the U.S. The World Health Organization (WHO) considers the current monkeypox outbreak to be a “moderate risk to overall public health at the global level” since the disease has been seen in countries where it is not usually seen. Our continued increased travel and trade with other countries allows diseases usually endemic to a region spread outward to the global community.
This is a different virus from COVID-19, which has killed over a million people in the U.S alone. Monkeypox is highly visible, so isolation and contact tracing are far easier. We still are not well prepared for the next pandemic but this is not likely to be it. Though it does indeed transmit via respiratory droplets, as does COVID, it is less transmissible. The smallpox vaccine is about 85 percent effective against monkeypox, according to the CDC.
We are not generally vaccinated against smallpox today since the disease was eradicated but there is a supply of vaccine available. ACAM2000 is available and the newest JYNNEOS was recently approved to prevent both smallpox and monkeypox in high-risk adults. We have a sufficient supply should a serious outbreak occur.
Many are “burned out” from the COVID restrictions, fears, and illness itself. Keeping abreast, without panic, of emerging illnesses while fostering preparedness will serve us well.
