The town of Oro Valley Planning Division won an Ordinance/Regulation/Legislation/Adopted Policy award by the Arizona Chapter of the National Planning Association for its project “Keeping Heritage Saguaros Central to Design.”
The award was presented on Aug. 25 at the 2022 State Planning Conference in Scottsdale.
Protecting environmental resources is a community value identified in the town’s general plan. Its policies require healthy saguaros to be preserved. However, recent development applications in areas heavily populated by large saguaros triggered the need for staff to clarify how to interpret and apply those policies.
The planning division, which is part of the town’s community and economic development department, researched previous studies about transplanted saguaros and interviewed local, state and national field experts to accurately determine saguaro health, transplant viability and methods for protecting larger saguaros throughout development.
This research created updated administrative procedures and policies to ensure consistent methods to identify healthy saguaros, assign appropriate treatment and require protective measures during the development process. Staff conducted successful field studies with the new procedures.
“This award celebrates the town’s commitment to conserve our heritage saguaros. It also demonstrates the town’s progress fulfilling community environmental values expressed in the voter-approved Your Voice, Our Future General Plan,” said Bayer Valla, Oro Valley’s planning manager.
“This pioneering work has already made a significant impact on subdivision design by maintaining heritage saguaros in place, identifying suitable individuals for transplant and implementing protective construction measures to help ensure their long-term survival. Once again, OV’s work is being recognized as an innovative model for all Sonoran Desert communities.”
