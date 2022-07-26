Ask anyone about the best sports movie of all time and you’ll spark a heated or friendly discussion. Now, not their favorite — the best. You can break it down by sport, if you’d like.
That way, the brilliant “Chariots of Fire” isn’t competing against fan favorite “Remember the Titans.”
Being a lifelong sports enthusiast and movie lover, I have my list. It’s topped by “Hoosiers” and includes “Chariots of Fire” and “Rocky,” the latter of which won best picture Academy Awards.
If you’re able to partition your brain to set aside the schlock-fest that includes the first four sequels to “Rocky,” you’ll probably be able to agree that the original is quite good.
The really heated exchanges will come when the sub-category of baseball is introduced. Some people love “Field of Dreams,” but I bet the military couldn’t show the movie to the detainees at Guantanamo Bay because it would constitute cruel and unusual punishment. Baseball may be a religion to some, but Iowa is definitely not heaven.
Baseball movies cover the youthful exuberance of “The Sandlot,” the Tucson connection of “Major League,” and the old-time earnestness of “Pride of the Yankees.”
There’s also “The Rookie,” a true story with Dennis Quaid as a late-thirty-something high school coach, who somehow makes it to the big leagues, and “Rookie of the Year,” a ridiculous story about a 12-year-old boy whose broken arm heals funny and allows him to throw a baseball 103 miles per hour.
Still, if you asked 20 hardcore lovers of sports films to name the best baseball movie, I’m guessing at least 17 will say “Bull Durham.” One person, who will use the word “film” instead of “movie,” will say something obscure, like “Bang the Drum Slowly,” which was a good movie but a real downer. The other two will vehemently argue in favor of “The Natural,” mostly because Robert Redford is shockingly athletic in the movie and has a perfect-looking swing.
One of the most-enduring urban legends around baseball is that Robert Redford was a (Van Nuys, California) high school teammate of Hall of Fame pitcher Don Drysdale. Sadly, that almost certainly is not true, but we all wish it were. Still, Redford at one time was obviously a baller.
There is an entirely new subgenre of books for people at the union of the Venn diagram involving folks who enjoy reading and those who like watching movies.
One really good book in this category is “High Noon: The Hollywood Blacklist and the Making of an American Classic” by Glen Frankel. But the best I’ve ever read is “Space Odyssey” by Michael Benson. It’s an amazing look at the mad genius that was Stanley Kubrick and how his blazing vision (and technical innovations born of necessity) were decades ahead of their time.
Now comes another how-it-was-made book. It’s not nearly as serious and nuts and bolts as the other two, but it’s a whole lot of fun. It’s “The Church of Baseball: The Making of Bull Durham: Home Runs, Bad Calls, Crazy Fights, Big Swings, and a Hit.”
Written by UA alum Ron Shelton, who wrote and directed “Bull Durham,” it’s an almost gee-whiz look at how the sports classic came to be made. In the book’s introduction, Shelton explains how he was in Durham, North Carolina, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the movie’s release and he was amazed at the impact “Bull Durham” had on the region and on baseball fans in general. The capper of that experience came when he met a young family with two boys — one named Crash, the other named Nuke.
Shelton was a basketball star at Westmont College, near Santa Barbara, and he also played baseball. He didn’t have any athletic eligibility left when he arrived atUA, where he enrolled in the Master of Fine Arts program in painting and sculpture, which is why he was never a Wildcat.
After leaving UA, he played minor league baseball for five years. He made it up to AAA, but never made it to The Show.
The making of the movie is a bit of a minor miracle. Kevin Costner wasn’t yet a leading man, Susan Sarandon was considered a has-been and Tim Robbins was an unknown. Shelton wasn’t sure if the three would have any chemistry at all. Plus, the narrowly focused studio types wondered why, if you’re going to make another movie about baseball, why do it about a team in the minor leagues?
You can read about the background craziness, the scenes that were rewritten on the fly, and the wild personality clashes. Somehow, the twin passions for baseball and filmmaking came together and a classic emerged.
