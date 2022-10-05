Oro Valley resident Sherokee Ilse empathizes with families who have lost babies.
As a bereaved mother years ago — “It doesn’t matter how long ago it was,” she said — Ilse didn’t know what to do.
“It’s very lonely,” Ilse said.
“You think something is wrong—you’re an inadequate mother, the siblings think it’s their fault. It can eat away at you.”
Since her losses, Ilse has become a nationally recognized expert, parent advocate, author and international speaker on helping families receive compassionate and wise care from the time they receive the sad news as well as in the days, weeks and years that follow. She has trained staff for almost four decades and co-facilitates the monthly Genesis OB/GYN/Embrace Circle support group.
“It’s been my life mission for over 40 years to really help people understand it’s the loss of their future,” she said. “It’s not just a tiny baby. What a lot of folks don’t understand is in’t just the size of the body. It’s really about love. Even if you love them deeply for 12 weeks in utero, chances are you wanted the baby all your life—especially for girls.”
Ilse and her team founded Walk to Remember in Tucson to remember babies and infants gone too soon. This year, it is scheduled for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Children’s Memorial Park off River, west of Ina, in Tucson.
Fellow Oro Valley resident Jeanne Denaro co-facilitates the group and helps with the walk.
“The event is powerful in so many ways,” Ilse said. “They realize they’re not the only one when they meet someone else who had a miscarriage or still birth — even if it’s three or four years later.”
The walk, which happens around the world, falls during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
“It’s open to the public and they will meet and welcome everyone, read poems, talk about the importance of these babies, and go to the microphone and name their babies,” Ilse said.
“It’s just touching. It’s just beautiful. We just walk a little down a path — five to 10 houses — and back. When they walk and then turn around, they see all the people gathered with their families and walking. It’s a nice way to seeing they’re not alone. Then, we come back and make mementos.”
Forging ahead
Ilse has two living children, Kellan and Trevor, and three who died, Marama, which means “moon” in Polynesian, Brennan and Bryna.
“My husband and I had an early miscarriage that was pretty devastating, but we tried again,” she said.
“We had the perfect pregnancy. That baby got all the way to a couple days before the due date when I quit feeling movement. I didn’t call in or go in. I thought I would be bothering them. But Brennan had been dead for a few days.
“We delivered him and made every mistake in the book. We didn’t know what to do. We had nobody to guide us. Nobody ever saw him. We didn’t take pictures. We never clothed him. We never diapered him. We never wrapped him in a blanket. We just left. We saw him for a few minutes and said, ‘Take him away.’ We had to deal with a baby who died and a family expecting to meet him.”
She learned a valuable lesson that she continues to share.
“We can’t stop all these babies dying,” she said. “But we can stop the regrets by doing a better job at welcoming them.”
The deaths changed the trajectory of her life. Ilse said she waded through the lack of memories, trauma and regret to help other grieving parents.
“I can’t change what happened to me, but I can be a catalyst in changing it for others,” she added.
She and Dr. Stephanie Hedstrom founded Embrace Circle, which brings immediate awareness and care to families within hours of receiving the news that their baby will die or has died.
The emotional component and the questions about what happens next after receiving such news is often missing in clinical care until the family gets to the hospital, Ilse said.
During the past three years, the Genesis OB/GYN and Embrace Circle teams have reached out immediately to hundreds of newly bereaved families with written material, memorial gifts, miscarriage kits, where appropriate, and a phone/email contact with a baby loss family adviser/loss doula.
This parent advocate helps with the next steps and offers guidance about how to navigate the emotions and practical aspects of welcoming baby and dealing with the loss.
This can include how to tell the children and talk with family members, how to minimize regrets and create memories and ideas on how to plan an intentional and special goodbye.
“Families often reframe their attitudes from one of fear and lack of control to a place of making decisions based on the love they have for their son or daughter, no matter how small or short the pregnancy or life,” Ilse said.
In addition to interacting with parents within hours of receiving the news, the Embrace Circle holds a monthly support group at the NW Genesis Clinic, 6261 N. La Cholla Boulevard, Suite 277, Tucson, the third Wednesday of every month from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. And they offer ongoing support and resource sharing to families as needed.
“Death does not define your baby,” Ilse said. “Love does. When love defines that baby, the parents make less poor choices. They can feel more comfortable. They ask, ‘Could I let my children see their brother?’ Of course they can. I can help them. They can cremate and keep the remains, bury them or scatter them. They could have a birthday cake, too.
“We try to teach them how to be the parent and not to operate out of fear. This is not happening around the country. We do this with miscarriages, still births or babies in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit). It’s a miracle when we connect with people. I can hear the change in their voice. They cry less, but remember, tears are important.”
