JOGS TUCSON GEM & JEWELRY SHOW
From Thursday, Sept. 1, to Sunday, Sept. 4, hundreds of wholesale dealers, miners and designers will be at the JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Show at the Tucson Expo Center. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., peruse museum-quality items for sale such as precious gemstones, crystals and minerals. From the Casino Del Sol to the Best Western Tucson Airport, the JOGS is one of several shows Downtown that offer a showcase of what’s to come during the Winter 2023 Gem and Mineral Show. What “perfect timing” to shop for the upcoming holiday season at this mini fall show. The Tucson Expo Center is at 3750 E. Irvington Road. For more information about gem shows, go to visittucson.org.
HOCO FEST 2022
Get ready to party this Labor Day weekend at the historic Hotel Congress for its 16th annual boutique festival, HOCO Fest. Explore food, music, art and culture from the Sonoran Desert borderlands and enjoy the first Regenerate AZ: Sonoran Desert Sustainability Summit, in partnership with Tenwest and Startup Tucson. The indoor/outdoor festival runs Thursday, Sept. 1, to Sunday, Sept. 4. Hotel Congress is located at 311 E. Congress Street. Tickets start at $39.14; times and events vary. For more information about all-things HOCO Fest, visit hocofest.com.
TUCSON COMIC-CON
Calling all pannapictagraphists! From Friday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 4, head on down to the Tucson Convention Center for a weekend of cosplay, comic books, special guests and more at Tucson Comic-Con. The annual citywide pop culture event invites guests from around the world to a “good old-fashioned comic book convention.” Tucson Convention Center is at 260 S. Church Avenue. For information, visit tucsoncomic-con.com.
SAGUARO NATIONAL PARK LABOR DAY 8-MILER
The Southern Arizona Roadrunners present the 51st annual Saguaro National Park Labor Day Run inside of Saguaro National Park East on Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day). Choose from an 8-mile or 5K run through the scenic Rincon Mountains. Registration is still available and required; it will be capped at 750 runners. The first 8-mile race begins at 5:30 a.m., the 5K kicks off at 6:35 a.m. Saguaro National Park East is at 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. For more information or to register, visit runsar.org.
FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERTS AT STEAM PUMP RANCH
Oro Valley Parks & Rec continues its free Friday night concert series on the lawn of the historic Steam Pump Ranch from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Listen to the alt-country sound of the Craig Green Band during the last weekend of summer. Food trucks, nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Steam Pump Ranch is at 10901 N. Oracle Road. For more information about this free event, visit orovalleyaz.gov.
