In most quadrennial years that align with America’s midterm elections, the whole world would still be buzzing over the recently completed World Cup soccer championships.
In most years, the cup is contested between mid-June and mid-July. But, as we all know, this year’s cup is in Qatar and will run from late-November to late-December.
Here in the United States, unless the American team is making a wildly unlikely run, the TV ratings are going to be smaller than Ted Cruz’s heart.
There are a few things to look forward to, including:
FIFA, the incredibly corrupt body that governs soccer in the world, has a couple rules that it sticks to. The games must be played on natural grass and they have to be outdoors (no domed stadiums). This is why the Qatar games will finish just a couple days before the Winter Solstice. But the people from the host country have tweaked the FIFA rules. The games will be played in open stadiums, but those stadiums will also be air-conditioned. Imagine getting that electric bill.
The stadiums themselves will also be quite unique. The Al-Bayt Stadium is built in the shape of a Bedouin tent. The Al Thumama (yes, that’s an insult in Spanish) Stadium in Doha is built in the shape of a gahfiya, traditional headgear worn by men in the Middle East and West Asia. And — this is crazy — Stadium 974 is built out of shipping containers. The number 974 is the international dialing code for Qatar, but it’s also the number of shipping containers used in the construction of the stadium.
As soon as the games are over, Stadium 974 will be torn down, as will most of the other stadiums. There won’t be much need for eight giant stadiums in a country the size of Connecticut, with a population of fewer than 3 million people. (Yes, awarding the cup to Qatar was a scam of monumental proportions.)
After being knocked out of the qualifying in 2018 by Trinidad and Tobago, the United States is back in it. While the United States and Mexico usually fight it out for North American supremacy, this year Canada finished on top. The Canadians were aided by COVID-19 restrictions, which pushed qualifying matches out of the usual summer months into the dead of winter — in Canada, outdoors. Home ice advantage. The Americans aren’t expected to make much noise this year. They’ve got an OK team, but several members of the USMNT (men’s national team) are on European professional teams and are having trouble getting any playing time. Some will go into Qatar not having played any significant minutes against top competition since June. Not good.
My sainted Italian mother — Teresa Maria DiMarco, late of the Abruzzo region of Italy — didn’t much care for soccer (“Too slow,” she sniffed.) But when the Italian national team was playing, she was all in. The Italian national team is known as the Azzurri (the Blues). They wear blue, even though their national flag is red, white and green. It’s basically the same as Mexico’s flag, except for the eagle and serpent. I used to think that they wore blue because the early national team went to the 1930 version of Dick’s Sporting Goods and blue jerseys happened to be on sale, so… But, as it turns out, blue is the color of the House of Savoy, which ruled over the Kingdom of Italy from 1861 until 1946. Italy is tied with Germany for the second-most World Cup titles won (four), trailing only Brazil, with five. The Italians won the cup in 1934 and 1938, and, just for fun, they won the Gold Medal at the Hitler Olympics in 1936.
There were no Cups in 1942 and 1946 because of World War II. Italy’s hopes for a three-peat were dashed when the entire national team died in a bizarre plane crash in 1949.
There will be no joy in Azzurri-ville this year. For the second straight time, Italy failed to qualify for the cup. They suffered a strange upset loss to North Macedonia in qualifying, but they also won this year’s UEFA Euro Cup, making them the best team in all of Europe. More than 40% of the teams in this year’s cup are from Europe (including Wales, Serbia and Croatia), but no Italy.
Finally, it’s not too early to start planning for the 2026 World Cup, which will be played (during the summer) in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Again, with the FIFA rule/curse of outdoor games, Phoenix (which is a soccer hotbed, no pun intended) was left off the list. However, games will be played in such hot and nasty places as Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta and Houston.
There’s absolutely no way that Houston is more comfortable than Phoenix in July.
