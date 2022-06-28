Two of the protagonists of the Gaslight Theatre’s latest production spend the first part of the show trying to settle on a name for themselves. They’re two guys who track down ghosts and then banish them. Ghosthunters? No. Ghostfinders? Not enough pizzaz. Ghost zappers? I thought that one was nice, actually, but they vetoed it. Finally it dawns on them: Ghostblasters.
Viewers need not worry if, mid-grabbing a slice of pizza or scarfing down popcorn at their table, they missed the official name decision the first time it’s uttered. In typically delightful Gaslight Theatre fashion, the phrase will be repeated throughout the night by both actors and audience alike. After all, it’s almost impossible to ignore a stage of charismatic actors asking you, “Who you gonna call?”
This spoof of the 1984 film by almost the same name tells the story of Zach (Mike Yarema) and Wally (Jake Chapman), two scientists who, with the help of their temp secretary, Suzy (Erin McCrea), are trying to detect supernatural activity in Metropolitan City. They find they’ve bit off a little more than they can chew when they meet two ghostly maidens (Christina Colombo and Janée Page), a green ghoul that does a killer rendition of “Superfreak” (Jacob Brown), and a mayor possessed by a villain named Igor the Destroyer (David Orley).
It might be a little overdramatic to call the production “a feminist triumph,” but I will say the ladies are the best characters. While the villainous men ghosts are plotting about how to rule the world, the lady ghouls (ghoulesses?) are literally singing “Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun.” They are here for a good time AND a long time. Like, for eternity!
When lovable goons Wally and Zach are wandering through an abandoned train station looking for ghosts, foolishly not armed with their ghostblasting gear, Suzy the temp is there to save them when the inevitably encounter paranormal activity (earning her a spot on the Official Ghostblasters Roster™). When men keep proposing to Sydney Powers (Heather Stricker), or asking her to call them, she says, “I don’t think so” in a voice dripping with sass. She’s too busy to make time for men because she is busy working as an art curator at the Metropolitan Library, a hotspot for the city’s ghost problem. A career woman!
AND the two non-ghost women in the show both have enormous hair, because this is the ’80s. So you have to realize that these women probably wake up hours earlier than the men to get those locks rockin’, all before going on to save the day and do their part to stick it to The Man. I’ll just say it: A feminist triumph!
Truth be told, though, all of the actors in this show bring their A-Game. The one-liners alternate between “very funny” and “so bad they make you groan before dissolving into chuckles.” The chances to scream “Ghostblasters” are abundant And the commitment from the actors, set and costume designers, and musician is unparalleled. The Gaslight Theatre is a special place where silliness is celebrated, and I always love seeing the way it brings people together in the spirit of that silliness.
It was fun to see them take on the over-the-top aesthetic of the ’80s. This show was especially heavy on audience interaction, with the actors running out to different parts of the theater and that green ghoul superfreak threatening to take audience members’ pizza. We even found ourselves sitting in something of a popcorn splash zone.
After the show, jump forward a decade into the ’90s with the Gaslight’s “Friends” Olio. The musical revue features the two hits from the TV show (the theme song and “Smelly Cat”) along with an array of other ’90s hits, including some Weird Al and boy band tunes.
If you want a night of ghoulish fun, nostalgia and air conditioning, you know who to call this summer. GHOSTBLASTERS!
Ghostblasters is showing at the Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd., through Sunday, Aug. 28, with shows at 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Closing show on Sunday, Aug. 28 is at noon. $27 adults, with discounts available for groups, students, seniors, military, first responders and kids 2 to 12.
