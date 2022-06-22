Westward Look Concert Series. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) closes out its live music concert series at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa on Friday, June 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call and make a table reservation at the resort’s Lookout Bar and Grill patio to enjoy the Paul Green Trio’s jazz music and food and drink specials during and after the show. Capacity is limited to 50 attendees outdoors to ensure social distancing. The concert series between SAACA and the Westward Look seeks to expose the community to the arts while supporting local musicians. To make a reservation call (520) 297-1151 ext. 474 or visit https://www.opentable.com/r/lookout-bar-and-grill-tucson. The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa is located at, 245 E. Ina Road. For more information about events sponsored by SAACA visit, saaca.org.
Summer Safari Nights. Take a trip down to South America on Saturday, June 25, for Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Nights. The summer series offers a variety of zookeeper chats, animal encounters, games with Tucson Parks and Recreation and even a salsa dance demonstration and instruction from Tucson Salsa. The Zoofari Market will be open to offer food and drinks for purchase as you listen to live Latin American music from the local band, Chalako - The Band. Summer Safari runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free for zoo members, $10.50 for adults 15-61, $8.50 for seniors 62 and over, $6.50 for children 2-14, and free for children under 2. Reid Park Zoo is located at 3400 Zoo Court. For more information about the Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Nights visit, reidparkzoo.org.
Pride Month Queer Bazaar. Celebrate Pride Month at Tucson Hop Shop’s Queer Bazaar on Saturday June 25, from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of shopping, food trucks, and more to benefit the Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th and the National Center for Transgender Equality, as you support local LGBTQIA+ vendors and artists. Tucson Hop Shop is an “outpost for fine craft beer and entertainment,” located at 3230 N. Dodge Blvd. For more information about the 2022 Pride Month Queer Bazaar visit, tucsonhopshop.com.
Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel. Get ready to eat your weight in pizza at the 2022 Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel on Saturday, June 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. Drive on down to Fresco Pizzeria & Pastaria to sample more than 13 pizza slices and desserts from local restaurants and vote for the Pizza Throwdown Champion. Barrio Brewing Co. and Firetruck Brewing will also be on site to pour locally brewed beers. The event is hosted by Tucson Originals Restaurants, an alliance of local restaurants, purveyors and partners. Tickets are $40 per person, which includes three drink tickets and all you can eat pizza and desserts. Fresco Pizzeria & Pastaria is located on 3011 E. Speedway Blvd. For more information about Tucson Originals visit tucsonoriginals.com. Tickets available via eventbrite.com.
Soul Food Wednesdays. Take a weeknight off and drive down to the MSA Annex for Soul Food Wednesdays on June 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. Enjoy delicious “soul food” that warms the soul from Black Vibez, Off The Hook Seafood and Dre’s Seafood & BBQ, as well as drink specials from the MSA Annex’s bar and bottle-shop Westbound and wares available from more a dozen black merchants. The MSA Annex is located at 267 S. Avendia del Convento. Soul Food Wednesday is happening every last Wednesday of 2022 and presented by BLAX FRIDAY, a community organization that spotlights Black businesses, For more information about Soul Food Wednesdays or BLAX FRIDAY visit, blaxfriday.com/event/soul-food-wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.