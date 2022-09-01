Women own 21.7% of all Tucson businesses, which is above the national average, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Business Survey.
That equates to 3,416 women-owned businesses in the Tucson area, employing 27,037 workers with $1 billion to less than $5 billion in total revenue.
In comparison, Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler area has 20.9% women-owned business, with 16,300 women-owned businesses, a total of 143,930 employees and more than $5 billion in total revenue.
“I certainly would like to think it is because historically Tucson has been a more inviting and open business community when we compare ourselves to our peers,” said Michael Guymon, president and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce. “In fact, the city of Tucson has had a women- and minority-owned business council as part of one of their boards of communities and commissions for at least 20 to 25 years.
“This has been an ethic for a long period of time of Tucson being very forward thinking. When it comes to meeting with and trying to educate potential business owners regardless of who they are or where they come from.”
According to the Census study, small businesses are a major engine of growth in the U.S. economy. Women are playing an increasingly large role in the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Women-owned firms now represent more than one in five businesses with employees in the United States. These businesses report more than $1.8 trillion in annual revenue.
The report noted that women tend to start businesses in different industries than men. For example, health care and social assistance fields or accommodation and food service tend to have higher proportions of women-owned businesses. Due to these differences compared to men-owned businesses, women-owned firms contribute to less pay per employee (-3.1%) than the national average.
The Census Bureau Survey also reported, for women starting a business, women-owned companies focus more on flexible hours or balancing work and family obligations than men-owned businesses. Men more likely list the possibility of earning greater income or wanting to be their own boss as motivation for starting a company.
The report said, the overall percentage of women-owned businesses, for the nation, is 20.9%, with total businesses run by women is 1,208,407, which employ nearly 11 million workers, with a total revenue of more than $1.8 trillion for women-owned businesses.
The Tucson Metro Chamber has been building better relationships with women- and minority-owned businesses to encourage and help owners with the startup of their businesses.
“Here at the chamber, we have been having a more concentrated effort on diversity, equity and inclusion,” Guymon said. “The individual who currently runs Startup Tucson, is female, the former leader of Better Business Bureau was female and the CEO prior to me here was female. I think Tucson just has that ethic, regardless of gender or ethnicity.”
Guymon said the Chamber has been discussing ways they can be a stronger leader, so they started a board-led task force approximately a year ago. Last month, the chamber launched a new web page called IDEA on its website.
“Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA), and we created a task force to work on this,” Guymon explained. “We are trying to add resources to that page. To assist business owners, as well as those looking to start a business, on ways they can include IDEA for their businesses. It is certainly becoming a stronger ethic of ours. We want to provide the right resources, so they can advance those concepts within their own business.”
The web page is at https://tucsonchamber.org/idea/
Asked about the effect of the pandemic on businesses, Guymon said there are pros and cons.
“We have seen significant transition in the labor market,” he said. “I know this business owner, she owned it (her business) for 14 years, the pandemic has been very challenging and unpredictable…she sold her business and went into a profession that was much more stable.”
But he said he also has seen individuals who have left certain industries to start their own business.
“It is most common for both female and male business owners to still be with their first business, but more female business owners (55%) are involved with their first business than their male counterparts (47.5%),” the Census Bureau survey showed. “Men are more likely to have moved on from a previous business in some form. Men more frequently respond that they still operate a previous business, that their business was sold to another company or individual, or that a previous business is no longer in operation.”
He said the pandemic has led to “people wanting to change from the work they were doing, to thinking this might be a right time to do that.
“What the pandemic has led to is a significant transition in the workplace. The bigger transition is in the office market, some traditional office jobs and some traditional office companies based in an office setting have also reevaluated their need for space. Do they move to a smaller environment because their employees work from home? This is on the employer’s side.”
He said he has also seen a big change in the employees applying for jobs.
“I have heard this from numerous employers,” Guymon explained. “Where the employees are now demanding that part of their job is to have the ability to work remotely. This is a massive transition. No employee would be asking that prior to the pandemic.”
Guymon said his organization is on pace with the Greater Phoenix Chamber.
“We (Tucson Chamber) talked to the Phoenix chamber with our task force,” Guymon said. “Because they took the lead early on, we are following the lead of the Phoenix chamber.”
