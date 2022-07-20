Mayor Joe Winfield’s background in landscape architecture and the National Park Service didn’t leave any questions as to why he moved to Oro Valley in 1996.
“We came to Oro Valley because of the schools, the views close to home, recreation, we love the outdoors, hiking and camping,” Winfield said. “We’ve loved Oro Valley.”
Winfield channeled his love for community planning and recreation into public service. As mayor, he pushed to update Oro Valley’s parks. Most notably the Naranja Park and multiuse path system expansion. The expansion broke ground in May.
Winfield said he’s proud of the fiscal responsibility of his council and how much money they saved the town by paying the police pension fund.
“It’s a debt that was accumulating, and we were paying 7%,” Winfield said. “Now we’re paying 2.4%.”
Winfield said this was one of the first issues brought him by town staff after he was elected. He suspected the previous council did not put the police pension fund debt as a priority when staff brought it to their attention. Winfield said the town reinstituted the budget and finance commission with five financial advisers to tackle the pension fund.
In the end, the town council voted to pay off the $27 million pension fund with $11 million in cash and $17 million in a 2.4% interest rate pension bond.
“It is projected that will save the town up to $30 million,” Winfield said.
Looking forward, Winfield still has work to do.
He said the Oro Valley Marketplace developers came back with two options for the proposed apartments and hotels during a study session on May 18.
“They’ve stayed within the height and setback limits that will help to preserve the views. I think it will also be a development that is more at scale with our community,” Winfield said.
Winfield said the five- to six-story apartment building proposal from Town West Realty was not supported by other Oro Valley residents, adding that Oracle Road is a scenic corridor.
“It was just not in character with Oro Valley,” Winfield said. “We’re not Downtown Tucson.”
The council has yet to decide between the two proposals.
With the election underway, Winfield said he wants the community to know he appreciates the town staff and the residents.
“We’re very fortunate as a community for all the departments, the police department, the community and economic development, the public works, the water department, town court,” Winfield said. “All of these are really functioning at a high level and so I think that the community reflects that.”
