Cynthia Harmony was devastated when a tragic earthquake hit her hometown of Mexico City while she was living in Tucson in 2017.
Even from afar, Harmony was touched by the resolve of her friends, family and one-time neighbors. In her debut children’s book, “Mi Ciudad Sings” (Penguin Random House), she shares a fictionalized version of the story.
In “Mi Ciudad Sings,” a little girl and her dog embark on their daily walk through the city, they skip and spin to the familiar sounds of revving cars, clanking bikes, friendly barks, and whistling camote carts. But what they aren’t expecting to hear is the terrifying sound of a rumbling earthquake—and then silence.
With captivating text and lively illustrations, this story leaves readers with the message that they can choose to be strong and brave even when they are scared, and can still find joy and hope in the midst of sadness.
“My family was in Mexico and a lot of my friends who were psychologists were offering services for people,” she said.
“People really came together. What was striking about it was the outpouring of generosity. It was very moving and inspiring.”
Harmony will sign copies of her book from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20, at Barnes & Noble in Foothills Mall.
Harmony has long published for the educational market here and in Mexico City.
“I’m an educational psychologist,” said Harmony, who has lived in Tucson for 12 years. “For my graduate school, I went to Spain and after that all the research for that went into a series of textbooks that were published in Mexico.
“After that, I wanted to continue doing that. I’ve been creating exhibits and content for museums. When I moved to Tucson after I got married, I had this idea that I also wanted to include picture books. I took classes and started doing that. This is my debut picture book.”
Harmony studied psychology in college because writing was considered more of a hobby than a feasible career. While in Spain, she saw teachers penned textbooks and followed that route.
“I thought, ‘Isn’t this neat? I want to pursue that,’” she recalled.
She and her husband are the parents of a 10-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, both of whom have followed their mother’s path to “Mi Ciudad Sings.” The English version of the book has Spanish word sprinkled throughout and ends with a glossary. There is a Spanish edition as well.
“They’re very excited for me,” she said about her children.
“They’ve been through the whole process of getting an agent, a publisher and then holding the book in our hands. It’s kind of surreal, but it’s amazing. The illustrator (Teresa Martinez) is amazing. To see my work and the art together was amazing.”
Cynthia Harmony storytime and autograph signing
WHEN: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20
WHERE: Barnes & Noble, Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Boulevard, Suite 100, Tucson
COST: Charge for book for signing
INFO: 520-742-6402
