The town of Oro Valley hosted a mental health event called “A Community Conversation on Mental Health” on Aug. 9.
The event featured a panel of individuals from various groups, including Oro Valley Parks & Recreation, Oro Valley Police Department, Golder Ranch Fire District, Arizona Complete Health and Community Bridges.
The panelists provided a variety of perspectives related to mental health, which led to an insightful conversation and discussion. While the conversation did not focus on any one aspect of mental health, it gave attendees the opportunity to learn about local resources and potential care options.
More than 40 individuals attended the event, in person and via Zoom. The event lasted 90 minutes and featured an engaging back-and-forth between panelists and attendees.
The intention behind this event was to have an open conversation with community members so the town could learn how to better serve its residents, as it relates to mental health. Throughout the course of the night, the attendees were given a chance to share their stories and ask questions of the panelists.
Before the event concluded, the attendees were asked what types of mental health programs or events they would be interested in from the town. This led to great feedback and ideas that will help guide the town as it works to build out its mental health program.
Kristy Diaz-Trahan, Oro Valley Parks & Recreation director, served on the panel for the event.
“The first Mental Health Community Conservation event was very well attended,” she said.
“The attendees participated in engaging dialog, heartfelt stories, and resource sharing. Great ideas related to future programs and events were discussed and the town of Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Department is excited to take the lead in this important community topic. With the pandemic (mostly) in the rearview mirror, many of us are, for the first time facing mental fatigue or perhaps have intensified feelings of existing conditions. Regardless of how we got here, we need each other to help navigate the sometimes-chaotic world of mental wellness.”
So, what is next for this program and what can community members expect to see as it relates to mental health? Here are a few events/resources the town is working to implement:
Quarterly Community Conversations
Based on the positive feedback received from the event in August, the Town will continue to offer Community Conversations on a quarterly basis. Moving forward, each event will have a theme, which will allow attendees and panelists to take a deep dive in a particular topic. The next event is tentatively scheduled for November. More information to come.
Health and wellness fair
Thanks to a great suggestion from one of the attendees of the August event, the town will be hosting a community health and wellness fair. This event will provide community members with the opportunity to learn about mental health resources from local organizations. The town is looking to host this event in the spring of 2023.
Quarterly mental health articles
In coordination with the quarterly Community Conversations, the town will be producing quarterly articles that will come out prior to the quarterly events. These articles will not only provide a snapshot of the event to come but will also explore the theme of the event and will feature local professionals that are experts in the subject matter.
Local resource list
The town will be developing a local resource list to help residents receive the care they need when they need it the most. The list will include all the local organizations and serve as a cheat sheet for navigating the mental health care system.
If you are interested in learning more about future meetings and resources, follow the town of Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook page or call the office at 520-229-5050.
