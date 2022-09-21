As a town of Marana Police Department dispatcher, Patty Long-Spencer was part of a group that are the first responders on the scene of accidents and emergencies.
Long-Spencer, who retired from the department on Aug. 31, points out that communication dispatchers generally make the initial contact with people in distress, even before police and fire personnel arrive on the scene. Emergency dispatchers, she said, can suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder just like other first responders.
Long-Spencer, 63, served as a dispatcher for 15 years. She had her own way of coping with the stress: canning fruits and vegetables and spending time with her German shepherd dog. “I’m a canner. I love to can,” she said.
After one particularly stressful shift, Long-Spencer went home and canned 40 pounds of potatoes. “That was my release, and that was my happy space,” she said. “That’s kind of what you need ... to go to a happy space.
“The worst things we have are when the public is hurt, or the officers are involved in a high-stress situation. Dealing with officer-involved shootings and suicides. You can never unhear the trauma that people are going through.”
A Tucson native (her dad served in the Air Force at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base), Long-Spencer began her working career in 1981 for Kord’s Ambulance Company and later for Tucson Fire Department as a communications person and 911 operator. She worked at Phoenix Fire Department for a couple of years before moving back to Marana.
It was then that she joined the Marana Police Department in the records division before becoming a dispatcher.
“I liked all of it,” Long-Spencer said about working as a dispatcher. “When I interviewed for dispatching it seemed like home to me, interacting with the public.”
When she started in emergency communications dispatchers worked with a cord board, like the old telephone operators did. When a call came in the dispatcher plugged a chord into a board, transferring the call.
“It’s exciting to see how things have progressed over the years,” Long-Spencer said. “In 42 years, things have gone from basic to holy cow. I never thought I’d see text (messages) to 911 but there it is.” And, she said, video messages are coming next.
Before retiring, Long-Spencer got to work in the police department’s remodeled dispatch center. “It’s phenomenal,” she said. It’s inviting, it’s home, it’s welcoming. It’s not institutional. It is very comfortable. It’s a pleasant place to be with this remodel. They certainly took care of the dispatchers. ... You’re not tied to a desk, necessarily.”
Long-Spencer is traveling with her fiancé, Patrick. The pair married years ago and divorced and now will be remarrying.
“I worked 42 years pretty much as a single mom,” she said. She has two grown sons from a previous relationship. Her oldest son, 38, flies helicopters for the Army, while her younger son, 28, works as a pharmacy tech for Fry’s.
“I’m trying to break the go, go, go mentality,” Long-Spencer said. “It’s hard to break a habit. I’ve been working since I was 16 ... I need to take a me time,” she said.
In the meantime, she is working part time for a quality assurance company that evaluates 911 centers across the country. Eventually, she wants to do volunteer work for the Marana Police Department.
“I don’t want not to have a purpose,” she said.
