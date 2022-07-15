Time for a change
One thing we take for granted in the United States is our ability to make changes to our government every four years. This was brought home to me recently by a visiting Chinese worker who lamented there is no possibility of changing a government you don’t like in his native country.
So, with the approaching election, we should evaluate the performance of our local Oro Valley government and decide if a change is warranted. Here are a few issues I find problematic in Oro Valley as we go to election on Aug. 2.
Oro Valley has twice voted against bonds to build out Naranja Park, yet we now learn that we have a $25 million bond and plans for expansion of Naranja facilities, which was decided upon in executive session and without any voter input. None of this money is earmarked for improvement of the community center — which is still not ADA compliant.
The secretive nature of this debt certainly indicates it’s time for a change.
Two years ago, the town spent a great deal of money on consultants to conduct a community survey which did not identify an overwhelming desire for splash pads or skateboard parks, yet this is in the future plans for Naranja Park.
Of issue, none of the recent bond money is earmarked for community center improvements. The money for an elevator in the community center was allocated months ago, yet it is still not a reality as the center will have to be completely redesigned to make most efficient and handicap-friendly use of the space. Simply, this issue has been cast aside. During the previous two years, a supporting beam at the entrance had to be braced and replaced before it collapsed. Time for a change.
While the current mayor and council did finally realize the golf courses could be a financial and tourist asset — although it took 700 people attending a council meeting to make the point — the town failed to allocate the funds to make timely improvements in irrigation and equipment, resulting in millions of dollars of increased costs due to increased interest, construction and labor costs. Time for a change.
Although we have not officially defunded the police in Oro Valley, the force is still not fully staffed and is working in an antiquated building. While our population increases our police force has decreased and our school resource officers have been reduced by 50% in our high schools.
Speeding abounds on La Canada and La Cholla, which have become major north-south thoroughfares. Thefts have been reported in daylight in the community center parking lot and the golf course has experienced vandalism of some equipment. It’s time for a change.
Danny Sharp has deep roots in Oro Valley, knows our town, was our police chief for 20 years and served as Oro Valley’s interim town manager for some 15 months. He is known and respected nationally and understands our issues, finances, restraints and more importantly the opportunities we have planned for, selective growth that will benefit our town and contribute to the lifestyle we’ve come to expect in Oro Valley.
It’s time for a change. Elect Danny Sharp, mayor, on Aug. 2, as well as council member candidates Rodman, Hurt and Erceg.
Janis Johnson, Oro Valley
Check out metropolitan Tucson
I’m afraid not many Oro Valley voters have put on their Mary Anns and gone through metropolitan Tucson lately — certainly not recent editorial writers.
Take some friends on a ride, and head on down to Swan and Glenn, from there to Downtown on Speedway, or go west on 22nd. In fact, anywhere that the Tucson City Council has been in charge.
The Metro buses are now free, but completely unrideable by citizens, turned into “hop on hop off nuisance tours” until the end of the year.
Now Tucson is making its annual sweep of ditches and culverts with no clear plans for any relocations, as usual, to everyone’s detriment.
When real issues like “crimes of opportunity” continue to increase in Oro Valley — as they have and will — we should depend on Danny Sharp to advise and lead our town, and I am glad he has volunteered to run.
Let’s be real: The time for voting on a slate of politicians that saddled us with that shed of a clubhouse we never needed, more or less 3/4 of a million-dollar elevator for it, is past. We have serious challenges that need to be addressed.
David W. Cabbage
Sharp omits facts
Former news anchor, Bob Schieffer, used to call this “the silly season,” that time of year when politicians tell voters whatever they think will get them elected. Current mayoral candidate, Danny Sharp, illustrates Schieffer’s observation quite well.
In the June 22 Explorer, Sharp claimed that public safety has suffered under Mayor Winfield. That’s curious considering that the town recently announced that, “OV was ranked the No. 1 safest place to live in Arizona for 2022 by Elite Personal Finance, using FBI statistics and crime scores.”
Sharp also asserted, “I mean this town was founded on the premise of strong public safety.” No, it wasn’t. According to the Oro Valley Historical Society, zoning and land use issues were the reasons that Oro Valley’s founding fathers wanted to gain control of this area.
Oro Valley founding father, Jim Kriegh, frequently stated that he wanted to incorporate Oro Valley because he feared that if Tucson annexed the area, that he would lose his “country living” way of life. Kriegh was also not happy with the planning and zoning decisions that were being made by Pima County.
To that end, Kriegh ensured that Oro Valley’s first general plan would “protect the natural beauty and qualities of the existing desert environment” and “encourage the preservation of the mountains, foothills, and hillsides.”
Yet Sharp has stated that he is all for building five- to six-story hotels and apartments in Oro Valley. Does that sound like the “country living” that Oro Valley’s founding fathers envisioned?
During the mayoral debate on June 28, Sharp blamed Winfield for the closing of Best Buy at Oro Valley Marketplace (OVM) and for the closing of ACE Hardware on La Canada.
Sharp omitted the fact that half the storefronts at OVM have been empty since it opened in 2008 (Winfield didn’t become mayor until 2018) and that the town recently admitted that we never had the population to support OVM.
ACE Hardware is closing because the owner of that plaza recently raised their rent.
Sharp has been harping about “transparency” for months. Meanwhile, his own campaign is hiding the truth from voters.
Robert and Diane Peters, Oro Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.