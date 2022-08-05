Student chronicles

Know of a student doing something remarkable? Tell us about it! Email christina@timeslocalmedia.com.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities College of Liberal Arts freshman Pamela E. Galindo was named to the 2022 spring semester dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade-point average.
Creighton University, a Jesuit university in the Big East Conference, held its undergraduate commencement ceremony in May at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Among the graduates was Mikayla Santa Cruz of Tucson, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
Park University unveiled its spring 2022 graduates across its 41 campuses. The Tucson-area graduates included:
•Alicia N. Alaniz, business analytics.
•John P. Alaniz, information and computer science/cybersecurity.
•Melanie Renee Campbell, social psychology.
•Darius N. Nevill, management.
Ithaca College (New York) student Sydney Wilson of Marana was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
Samuel A. Stuckey of Tucson and Zachary J. Jewell were named to the dean’s honor roll at the University of Wyoming.
Abel Barrios of Tucson made the honor list at Minnesota State University.
