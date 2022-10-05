Marana’s Police Department needs more than a few good volunteers.
The department has 36 volunteers, but “We’re always looking for more,” said Tom Cox, the program’s volunteer coordinator. The group is supervised by officer Ashley Espinoza, community resource officer.
Cox is a civilian who has been with the volunteer program for six years. He is retired from the Air Force and Raytheon. The program began in 2004 with about 25 people, some of them winter visitors. Almost half of the volunteers are administrative who support the department during community events. The other half are patrol volunteers.
“We are another set of eyes for the police department,” Cox said. “We have vehicles with the same communication equipment as officers. ... We are a visible means to convey that the police department is there to help and serve the community.”
While volunteers have no law enforcement power, they can back up officers who are involved in investigations of accidents and other incidents. They can, for instance, take over traffic control while officers are involved in an accident investigation or other emergency scenes.
Volunteers must be at least 21 years old and have a driver’s license. They must be able to lift 25 pounds and stand for two to three hours at a time. Volunteers also have to complete 60 hours of training. It consists of 30 hours of academics and another 30 hours of patrol under the supervision of a trainer.
Volunteers also must undergo a background check and be fingerprinted. They are held to the same standards as sworn officers.
“You have to realize this is an introduction to police work and it’s very interesting,” said Darrel Gleddie, Neighborhood Watch coordinator, in a town news release. “It’s not for everyone, but if you have an interest in what police do, then this is one way to find out.”
“The biggest thing is giving back to the community,” said volunteer Kerry Schrader, in the same news release.
Volunteers who patrol work in pairs. The average age of current volunteers is 72, Cox said, and the average length of service is 6 1/2 years. “Sometimes they are full-time employed and can go out on weekends,” he said.
There is no set schedule for volunteers, Cox explained.
“It’s whenever we can schedule ourselves. I and another volunteer like going out on Friday evenings. The officers are really busy. If there’s a traffic hazard, we can take care of it rather than assigning an officer to pick up debris,” he said.
Last year, Cox said, volunteers put in more than 7,000 hours. A federal formula equates the service at about $28 an hour, so volunteers saved the town more than $200,000 in labor in 2021.
“I love it,” said Cox about being a police department volunteer. “We have 36 of the very best and we enjoy working with each other.”
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can visit maranaaz.gov/police-volunteers. There you can view the qualifications and submit an application.
