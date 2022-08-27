Jose and Susie’s 9-year-old son was a vibrant and energetic boy who loved attending his Arizona school. When he started feeling physically ill because a classmate was hitting him and spreading hurtful rumors, his parents knew this wasn’t an act. Their child was being bullied.
As millions of children head back to school this year, more than one in five of them will have a similar experience, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. And in a national study by the Cyberbullying Research Center, nearly 21% of tweens said they had been a target, aggressor or witness to bullying online or by other electronic means.
As parents search for ways to protect their children, a growing group of families are turning to an unlikely source for practical guidance: the Bible.
Jose and Susie talked with their son about helpful Scriptural principles they learned through their faith as Jehovah’s Witnesses. “One thing that helped in this situation was to see why other people act the way they do,” explained Susie. They both stressed the importance of diffusing the conflict and “not letting our emotions get ahold of us.”
They also went to jw.org, the witnesses’ official website, where a search for the term “bullying” brought up a wealth of free resources including videos, articles, worksheets and other online activities on topics young people face at school. Those resources include a whiteboard animation entitled “Beat a Bully Without Using Your Fists” and an animated cartoon about the powerful effect of prayer for those who are being bullied.
Jose and Susie’s young son decided to try and win his bully over with kindness.
“I don’t have to hate others because they hurt me,” he said. “I should love them, and I should treat them with respect and help them.”
Madison Bechtle also turned to the Scriptures when a cyberbully started harassing her in the eighth grade with dozens of disturbing notifications on her cellphone. “It was really crazy. He was sending me pictures of my house. I was really paranoid all the time,” she said.
Reading the Bible and praying calmed her anxiety. “It’s just you and God, and you’re just talking one-on-one,” she said. “It’s very comforting, and it works.”
She also followed the practical steps outlined in the jw.org whiteboard animation “Be Social-Network Smart” to protect herself. She told her parents and teachers about the situation and deleted the social media account her bully had targeted. “I still don’t have that account to this day,” said Madison, now 21.
“Not every situation resolves so easily. But applying the Bible’s advice and focusing on the big picture can help individuals cope and maintain their sense of self-worth,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“The Bible has proven to be a practical resource for many families to navigate difficult situations in life,” said Hendriks. “The principles found in this ancient book can help adults and children resolve conflict and maintain peaceful relationships with others.”
Principles like the so-called Golden Rule of treating others as you’d want to be treated, showing love and being slow to anger are tools Susie said help her family in many circumstances. “It really helps to read the Bible with our kids on a daily basis because there’s nothing that hasn’t happened. There is a scenario and help for every situation.”
