Marana High School senior Takaia Hicks’ taste in sports ranges from volleyball to beach volleyball. “I don’t know,” she said with a laugh. “I just really like volleyball.”
She was never interested in basketball (“I’ve never even tried it”). She played soccer through middle school, but then decided to focus on volleyball.
Takaia (pronounced Tuh-KYE-yuh) is a starting middle for the Tigers. She’s not exceedingly tall, but she’s probably the tallest player on her squad. Plus, she can jump. “I really like jumping — and blocking.”
She’s a good student whose favorite class is chemistry. She actually likes doing stoichiometry, which is determining the ratio and relationship between the relative quantities of substances taking part in a reaction or forming a compound, typically a ratio of whole integers. Stoichiometry is the place where most chemistry students get tripped up.
After graduation, she plans to go to an as-of-yet determined college to study to become a physical therapist. I asked her the question that all prospective physical therapists must answer. Does she have any trouble dealing with feet? For some people, that’s just a deal breaker.
“No, I’m fine with feet. They’re just, you know, feet.”
In her rare downtime, she enjoys watching old-school TV series. “I really like ‘Friday Night Lights.’ The characters are so well-drawn and the drama seems so realistic.”
Despite her aversion to basketball, she also loves the erstwhile primetime soap “One Tree Hill,” which has a hoops theme. “I’ve watched it all the way through like three times.”
She enjoys driving herself to school and has kind words for the civil engineers who installed a traffic circle at the nightmarish intersection of Sandario and Twin Peaks. For decades, it was a four-way stop that was fine for the really light traffic for most of a typical 24-hour period. But in the morning on eastbound Twin Peaks and in the afternoon on northbound Sandario, it was a traffic nightmare. When school let out in the afternoon, it was normal for cars and buses to be backed up for a half-mile or more, each waiting its turn to pull up to the intersection, come to a stop, then turn onto Twin Peaks to head into town.
“At first, I was nervous about heading into that roundabout. I thought I might get stuck in it, but it’s working out really well. It has made things much better. I’m glad I got to use it while I was still in school.”
Last year, in 5A, the Tigers finished ranked 13th in the power points and advanced to postseason play. They lost a heartbreaking five-set match to Williams Field at Marana, ending their season. They lost some important seniors, but Hicks believes that they can still make it to state this year, even after having been bumped up to 6A, the highest classification in Arizona. Despite having one of the largest enrollments in Southern Arizona, Marana has long been a part of the 5A. It remains to be seen what effect the bumping up to a higher classification will have, if any.
They will play a mixed schedule this year, taking on everybody from 3A power Pusch Ridge, 5A stalwarts Ironwood Ridge and Catalina Foothills, and 6A conference foes Tucson High, Rincon/University, and Sunnyside. It should make for an exciting season.
Right now, Takaia is confident heading into the season. “We have a very well-rounded and athletic group of girls and we have really good team chemistry. I think we’ll do really well.”
