Summer is officially in full swing, and we all know what that means, The 4th of July is right around the corner! That’s right, it’s the time of year where families and friends pile into local parks to take in all the sights, smells and sounds that are expected from a 4th of July event. After a three-year hiatus, the Town of Oro Valley is excited to welcome everyone back for this year’s 4th of July Celebration! This year’s event will once again be held at James D. Kriegh Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Those attending the event can expect a stellar lineup of more than 15 food trucks, jumping castles, face painters, a photo booth, lawn games, free arts and crafts activities, as well as beer, wine and seltzers available for purchase and who’s proceeds go towards the Oro Valley Youth Sports Alliance. the two headlining attractions for this year’s event will be a live performance by America’s #1 touring tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker, The Pettybreakers, playing from 6:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. After the music, a professionally produced laser light show that is sure to entertain all will begin at 9 p.m. This laser show will take the viewer on a journey of history and fun as incredible visuals fly overhead choreographed to music. Additional on-stage entertainment throughout the duration of the event will be provided by Frank!Powers, a true entertainer who always keeps the party going.
If you are planning to attend the event there are multiple parking lots available near the venue. Parking can be accessed by taking Linda Vista Blvd to Egleston Drive or Calle Concordia. Parking lots available are the James D. Kriegh north lot, Oro Valley Aquatic Center east and west lots, Canyon Del Oro High School west lot and the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene parking lot. ADA spaces will be available at the James D. Kriegh Park east lot (accessible from Egleston Drive). For a detailed parking map visit orovalleyaz.gov and click on the July 4th Celebration event page. Planning ahead is one way to ensure that your event experience starts on a positive note.
In addition to the activities taking place in the park, the Oro Valley Aquatic Center will be joining in on the fun with discounted admission during the evening. The Aquatic center is located at the south end of James D. Kriegh Park and if you are looking for a way to escape the heat, the facilities diving boards, splash pad, and water slide will be open for your enjoyment. Take a dip in the pool, ride the water slide, and get over to the main event in time to hear some music and take in the laser show.
One thing everyone knows about July is that it is going to be hot! James D. Kriegh Park has plenty of mature shade trees that line the event so please leave your personal shade canopies at home, as they will not be allowed inside of the event. However, we do encourage you bring lawn chairs, water, and sunscreen. The Town will also be providing water at multiple hydration stations throughout the event.
One item of note for the community, the laser light show will only be visible from the event itself. There will not be an opportunity to view from alternate locations so please plan accordingly. While this year’s event may look different than previous years It will no doubt be full of the fun and excitement the Oro Valley community has come to expect. We hope to see you in the park!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.