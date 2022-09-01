The town of Oro Valley launched its new water utility department customer portal on Aug. 29.
The improved portal allows water and stormwater utility customers to pay their bills online and manage accounts.
To prepare for the change, the water utility department cut off the old portal on Aug. 26. During the cutoff, online access was not available.
First-time visitors to the new portal must refer to their last bill, as the payment amount will be a registration code to set up online payments. If a customer doesn’t have their bill, they will need to call the water utility to set up an account.
In addition to the new water utility customer portal, billing cycle dates are changing. The new bills are scheduled to go out on the 7th of every month and will be due the on 28th. Customers should expect to see their first water bill utilizing the new billing system the week of Sept. 12.
To allow customers to get familiar with the new billing system, the water utility will not impose late fees or water shutoffs in September or October. Regular enforcement for nonpayment or delinquent accounts will resume Nov. 1. Anyone with questions is asked to call the water utility at 520-229-5000 or email ovwater@orovalleyaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.