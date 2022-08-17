Four football players from Canyon del Oro, Ironwood Ridge and Salpointe high schools are using their visibility on campus and their followings on social media to help save teen lives during Teen Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September.
The players are part of a group of 19 high-profile football players and one cheerleader representing 18 Arizona high schools in the Tucson, Phoenix and Yuma areas, who were selected to call attention to the issue of preventing teen suicide.
High school junior Sa’Kylee Woodard from Canyon del Oro, senior Mason Sanchez from Salpointe, and Ironwood Ridge seniors Nasohn Jantz and Otto Hagele will star in a series of professionally produced video public service announcements organized by Teen Lifeline and the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club.
“I think there is a serious problem with teen mental health,” said Jantz, a running back and linebacker for the Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks. “The best way to reach someone is by being able to relate with them because we are the same age.”
When released during September, the PSA campaign is designed to provide messages of hope to fellow teens who may be struggling with depression, anxiety or thoughts of suicide. The players’ personal messages let their classmates know they are not alone and encourages troubled teens to seek help if they feel depressed or suicidal.
“I know many people my age suffer from mental health issues and don’t know where to go or how to approach it,” said Sanchez, a safety for the Salpointe Lancers. “I’m one of those kids who really does get along with anyone and I try to make them feel good about themselves. Getting this message out to those who are struggling would be a great accomplishment.”
The PSAs will be seen throughout September on the players’, teams’ and schools’ social media channels and will be broadcast during morning announcements on the high school campuses when possible.
This is the fourth year Teen Lifeline and the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club have teamed up to produce a public service campaign.
Most of the participating players are nominated to record their personal messages by their coaches, although some ask to participate because they see the impact the PSAs have made at their school.
Woodard, who plays offensive line for the Canyon del Oro Dorados, asked for the opportunity to record a PSA this year after seeing players he admired participate in previous campaigns.
“Something in me this year told me to ask to participate,” Woodard said. “I’m so glad I did because I was blessed with the opportunity to be part of this awesome thing that can save so many lives.”
Many of the players who have recorded hopeful messages for the Teen Suicide Prevention Month public service campaign during the past four years say they’ve seen friends and classmates struggle with mental health.
“I feel like doing this is me extending my hand to them and showing them that I care,” Woodard said. “I understand how stressful or overwhelming life is at this age. I feel like helping spread this message is going to benefit me and the people around me for the better.”
Teens are reaching out to Teen Lifeline for help in record numbers statewide. The 24/7/365 crisis hotline is staffed by teen peer counselors from 3 to 9 p.m. every day, providing Arizona’s youth with the opportunity to talk to someone their own age about the issues they are experiencing. Trained, professional counselors answer the phone lines at all other times.
“It would be difficult to overstate the importance of peer-to-peer connection for teens in every Arizona community,” said Nikki Kontz, Teen Lifeline clinical director. “Our teens are looking for validation. They need to hear from other teens that what they may be feeling is normal, that there is always hope and that help is available whenever they need it.”
The Teen Lifeline suicide prevention hotline received more than 22,000 calls and 20,000 text messages from troubled youths throughout Arizona in 2021. That’s a nearly 50% increase compared to 2019. Most of those calls and texts came from Arizona adolescents ages 10 to 19.
In addition to supporting the PSA campaigns at their schools, the entire football teams of the participating players will recognize Teen Suicide Prevention Awareness Month at select games throughout September, with Teen Lifeline stickers on their helmets.
Teen Lifeline works closely with schools throughout Arizona to provide suicide prevention services. Staff from the nonprofit organization will provide suicide prevention programming to students in 44 schools in September alone.
During the 2022-23 school year, more than 419 Arizona middle schools and high schools, with a combined enrollment of more than 500,000 students, will print the Teen Lifeline phone number on the back of their student IDs.
Teens who are struggling to feel hope in their lives are encouraged to call Teen Lifeline any day or time at 1-800-248-TEEN. Teens can also text the hotline at 602-248-8336 between noon and 9 p.m. weekdays and 3 to 9 p.m. on weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.