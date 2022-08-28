UA researchers developed a new class of drugs that crosses the blood-brain barrier and could be used in the treatment of neurological diseases and conditions, such as stroke, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.
Headed by chemistry and biochemistry professor Robin Polt, the discovery lies in the specific type of peptide called glycopeptides, which are made up of amino acids that have sugars, carbohydrate groups, attached to them.
“The brain produces hundreds of these peptides and we chose pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide (PACAP),” explained Polt, the principal inventor. “It is released in response to injury, an injury repair hormone.”
Polt said the PACAP has been around for millions of years.
“It is much older than the pituitary gland,” he said. “PACAP is a peptide hormone out of many possible evolutionary ancient peptides.”
The leading cause of disability and second cause of death worldwide, neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s diseases, and traumatic brain injury and stroke affect more than 8 million people in the United States.
The lack of treatment for these types of diseases is due to the body’s natural defense mechanism, the brain is protected by “a natural blood barrier.”
Polt discovered a way around the barrier. He said there are three receptors, Pac 1, VPac 1 and VPac 2.
“By taking the peptides and adding the appropriate sugar in the appropriate place, we can convert these peptide hormones into glycopeptides drugs,” Polt said. “They work fine if produced in the brain but as drugs, you can’t administer them as drugs, they just stick to the first membrane they see, stick to the first blood vessel. They can’t get into the brain.”
Glycopeptides are made up of amino acids that have sugars attached to them. Polt said research found they can convert them into drugs by attaching carbohydrates to the endogenous neurotransmitters to produce glycopeptides. The conversion can change how these molecules interact with and pass through the blood-brain barrier.
“So, by putting the sugar there they can pull away from the membrane and hop from membrane to membrane, crossing the blood brain barrier, and function as pharmaceuticals,” he said. “That’s the key to the teleport concept.”
UA licensed the technology to the researchers’ startup, Teleport Pharmaceuticals, through Tech Launch Arizona (TLA), which commercializes inventions stemming from the university research and development.
“We worked with Dr. Polt from the beginning,” said Rakhi Gibbons, TLA director of licensing. “We are talking to faculty very early on as they are doing their research, and trying to figure out if there’s an invention in what they are doing.
“We have licensing managers who have educational background and training in the respected areas.”
Gibbons said they started working with Polt and his team early in the research process.
“You might have something here,” she told Polt. “You are working on these compounds, these peptides that have the ability to affect neurodegenerative diseases.”
TLA helps UA faculty researchers focus on different areas of the market to see which area to go into. Gibbons said if there’s a big need in a particular area, and the market will be right for that, TLA provides the guidance.
“We protect that invention, and we will file patent applications on it,” Gibbons said. “Some faculty say they are interested in doing a startup company around this discovery they made. We work with them and see if it makes sense to do a startup.”
TLA gives researchers and faculty the resources they need to get started to launch.
However, Gibbons stressed, “We don’t want to lose our faculty. We don’t want the faculty to leave the university to go run their companies,” she said. “That’s not their area of expertise.”
She said TLA helps identify business leadership that has the wherewithal, background and the experience to “...go out there and develop business plans and pitches to investors to really stand up the company, so we do matchmaking for the faculty.” Gibbons said.
That is part of TLA’s purpose: “Bringing together the University of Arizona community and local and regional ecosystems,” for a better world, “by moving inventions stemming from university research and technological innovations into the marketplace where they can create lasting social and economic impact.”
Polt’s team also includes Michael Heien, department of chemistry and biochemistry associate professor; Torsten Flak, associate professor in the neurology department; and John Streicher, associate professor in the College of Medicine, pharmacology department.
Polt said millions of people could benefit from this new class of drugs.
“We’re excited about what we’re doing now, but we’re looking at hundreds of other peptides that the brain produces that are opening more and more possibilities,” Polt said. “In looking at these glycopeptides, we’re opening doors that would otherwise be closed.”
