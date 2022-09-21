Robyn Halperin and Ivana Savu love home decor, so much so that they have opened a new store in Oro Valley’s Plaza Escondida, along Oracle Road.
The business is called Nest in the Desert, and it features moderately priced quality items, including furniture, art, candles, lighting, mirrors, rugs, pillows and gift items.
The store, at 7954 N. Oracle Road near Trader Joe’s, formerly housed a dance academy. It opened its doors on Aug. 22. Halperin and Savu, who are business partners, decided to start the business because they could not find anything like it in the Tucson area.
“I think people are going to appreciate what we are doing,” Savu said.
The partners met 11 years ago when they were neighbors in Peoria. Halperin had a similar store in that city and Savu worked for her. But after running the store for five years, Halperin sold it when her husband, Scott, retired.
The couple was planning on traveling and doing what people do when retired. But retirement, they discovered, wasn’t all it was said to be and both decided to return to work.
Meanwhile, Savu’s daughter, Andrea, was attending the UA. Savu often visited her. “We went out shopping and Tucson didn’t have anything like this (Nest in the Desert),” Savu said.
“We thought it was a great place to open,” Halperin said.
The partners made a trip to Oro Valley and found a 2,400-square-foot store site and a home to buy in the same day. The two still have homes in Peoria and use the Oro Valley home to live in while they alternate working at the store. They are also in the process or remodeling the dwelling.
Halperin is a native of Kent, Ohio, and moved to Arizona 15 years ago. She and her husband have a blended family, that includes twin boys.
Savu is a native of the former Yugoslavia. She met her husband in college there and the two married. They lived in New York for five years before relocating to Arizona 18 years ago. She was doing home staging when she met Halperin, and they became best friends.
Halperin was doing home interior designing when the two met and she wanted to open a home décor store. Savu supported her in that effort, but at that time did not want to be a business partner. She had her own business and children to raise.
“I’ve always been about home,” Halperin said. “Functionality and home go hand in hand. ... We kind of create an esthetic that works for the store.”
Nest in the Desert features furniture by Rowe/Robin Bruce. Made in Virginia, the company offers 300 different fabrics.
“We can customize anything,” Halperin said. “We sell everything off the floor.”
But Nest in the Desert also can order items for customers. “We do a lot of ordering,” Halperin said. “One lady bought a cabinet, and another lady liked it so we ordered it. ... We have no beds or bedding, but we can get them anything.”
The women have big plans for the store. They want to have holiday open houses and other events. They also plan to have events at their Oro Valley home once it is remodeled, such as teaching floral arranging, table settings and interior design.
“We really want to embrace the community,” Savu said. “We really want to be involved in the community and give something back to the community. ... The most important thing,” she said, “is we have the support of our husbands. ... Even the kids are helping. I enjoy that it is something where we can all get together and work together.”
