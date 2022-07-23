Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield and town councilmembers countdown at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 15, at the Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve. From left are, Kristy Diaz-Trahan, director of parks and recreation; Mike Ford, TCF Nevada and Southwest director; councilmembers Josh Nicholson and Harry “Mo” Greene; Mary Jacobs, Oro Valley town manager; Mayor Joe Winfield; councilmember Melanie Barrett; Gayle Mateer, president of Preserve Vistoso; councilmember Timothy Bohen; and Matt Wood, members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. (Katya Mendoza/Staff)