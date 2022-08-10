Tucson, AZ (85741)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 96F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.