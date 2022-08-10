Green Chili Roast
Head down to Wilcox for Apple Annie’s renowned Green Chili Roast to pick yourself some delicious hot peppers. Buy a 50-pound bag of fresh-picked hearty green chilies to watch them get roasted for free at the farm. Skip the 50-pound bag for a quart of Apple Annie’s mild, medium or hot roasted green chilies to take home. Take your chilies to the Orchard Grill for lunch to add roasted green chilies to your hamburger! Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. The Chili Roast starts the weekend of Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14. Located at the Apple Annie’s Produce Farm, 6405 W. Williams Road. The produce farm is open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ranger Led Hike
The National Park Service leads Ranger Hikes every Wednesday at the Chiricahua National Monument. Starting at 9 a.m., the Hike begins at the Park Visitor Center where the Ranger will then lead the group on a two- to four-mile hike. The trails will be easy or moderate and hiking boots are highly suggested. Bringing water and a snack is a must-have. All ages are welcome to join the hike. The hikes are educational too, offering opportunities to learn more about the plants, trees, wildlife and history of the Chiricahua Mountains. The hikes will be running Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Guadalajara’s Grill’s Festivals
Local restaurant chain Guadalajara’s Grill is celebrating 20 years since opening its first location in Tucson. The chain is promoting a series of weekend festivals to give back to communities that bolstered their success. This week’s festival is from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Broadway location, 4901 E. Broadway Boulevard. The festival is free to the public and will host music, food and vendors.
TEEN Paint Night
This teens-only painting class is a great chance to be outdoors while creating a masterpiece. Instruction is included with registration, along with an 11-by-14 canvas and painting supplies. Maeve Huffmon will be instructing this week’s class. Parents can accompany their teens as well. From 6 to 8 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 12, at the Marana Heritage River Park Barn, 12375 N Heritage Park Drive. Register ahead at discovermarana.org.
Southeast Arizona Birding Festival
From Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Sunday, Aug. 14, the Tucson Audubon Society is sponsoring a plethora of bird-centric events at Reid Park. Festival headquarters are at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson-Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. From 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, families are invited to attend the Family Birding Day event. The family event is free, but register ahead of time at tucsonaudubon.org/news-events/southeast-arizona-birding-festival/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.