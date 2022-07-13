Movies on the Lawn
Truffle-shuffle down to the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center for its second-to-last Movies on the Lawn. Bring your friends and family to this free community event on Saturday, July 16, to watch the 1980s cult classic, “The Goonies.” The movie begins around 7:30 p.m., as soon as the sun goes down. Bring some lawn chairs, snacks and drinks and remember, “Goonies never say die!” Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center is located at 10555 N. La Canada Drive. For more information about Movies on the Lawn visit, orovalleyaz.gov
Loft Kids Fest 2022
The Loft Cinema’s Kids Fest continues its free in-person summer event this upcoming weekend. The Loft welcomes parents and children to watch the classic claymation comedy “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit” at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, and “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 17. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. featuring pre-show activities hosted by the staff of the Mildred & Dildred Toy Store. With the help of community partners, each screening will include an animated short film prior to the show, preshow activities and lots of free popcorn. The Loft Kids Fest 2022 carries on through Sunday, July 31. The Loft Cinema is located at 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard. For more information about the Loft Kids Fest and other showings, visit loftcinema.org
Old Pueblo Market
Come support local artists, makers and creators at the summer Old Pueblo Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at The Annabelle Studio. Browse through hand crafted art, jewelry, gifts and more from 25 vendors. For more information about the Old Pueblo Market visit their Instagram page @oldpueblomarket. The Annabelle Studio is located at 630 E. Ninth Street.
Chillin’ at the Chul
Come on down to Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens and Galleries’ summer series, Chillin’ at the Chul, on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16. The botanical gardens are offering visitors a chance to cool down in the grounds after-hours and free of admission from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy live music by local DJ Halsero on Friday, or music from Tucson’s community radio station KXCI on Saturday. The Garden Bistro will be open for service, offering light bites and refreshments such as Sonoran hot dogs and prickly pear margaritas. The series runs Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3, in partnership with the Children’s Museum of Oro Valley, which will be offering entertainment for children on Saturday nights. Tohono Chul is located at 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte. For more information visit, tohonochul.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.