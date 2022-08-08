The Tucson Symphony Orchestra (TSO) has a new season planned to show music is a universal language. It’s a season the conductor curated to look and sound like Tucson and its people.
“That’s one of the big struggles that TSO and other symphonies across the country have, there’s this preconception that the symphony is for a certain type of audience,” Larry Gaurano said, director of communications and public relations for the TSO. “The programming is what (Conductor) Jose Luis (Gomez) wanted to really focus on, enabling everyone in the Tucson community to feel like it’s their symphony, that it represents them.”
The 2022-23 season was named “Bold, Vibrant and Colorful.” Hispanic composers developed many of the compositions and pieces curated for the season. There are several composers and guest artists from Tucson who worked at the University of Arizona, were born in Tucson or they now call Tucson home.
Gaurano stressed that each of the 30-plus scheduled events were hand-picked, Gomez chose them because of his connections with individual artists and an intimate knowledge of their artistry.
“He chose them based off of the experiences that he’s had with them in the past,” Gaurano said. “Some they share the same mentor, some they came from the same area or they have the same perspective on certain things. He has a tie or a connection with each one of these guest performers. They’re not just random people.”
Single tickets went on sale Aug. 1. The season offers several series including Classic, Masterworks, Super Pops and Up Close.
There are also concerts designed for kids and several “specials” that will include such things as Handel’s Messiah, Happy Holidays Feliz Navidad, The Nutcracker with Ballet Tucson and Disney’s Coco In Concert Live to Film. In March of 2023, the final special event will be a concert featuring Hilary Hahn on violin.
“Hilary Hahn is an exciting thing,” Gaurano said. “She’s renowned and has been here before. She has a lot of fans here in Tucson and in the symphonic music industry.”
Before the season officially begins on Sept. 17, Orkesta Mendoza & The Magic of Mexico will set the stage. Orkesta Mendoza is a local Tucson group planning to perform selections of their most popular pieces with the symphony. Projections will share the work of photographer Nicholas Bardonnay, photos choreographed to pulsating music by Mexican composers.
“We’re going to be projecting landscape photos, photos that are really vibrant and National Geographic-caliber work,” Gaurano said. “We have selected pieces that have Hispanic connotations. We’re giving the audience the ability to travel from the comfort of their seats here in Tucson to Mexico.”
The Classic series includes performances from Fandago Fabuloso, Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 with Natasha Peremski, Fairy Tales and Firebirds with guest conductor Shiyeon Sung, Voices of America with guest conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl, Beethoven’s Ninth, A Venezuelan Valentine, Tantalizing Tricksters and Mahler’s Resurrection.
The concerts in the Masterworks series range from themed concerts to spotlights on individual performers. They include The Four Seasons Reimagined, Celebrating Women in Music, Spotlighting TSO Principals, Schumann and Mendelssohn and Ravel and Schubert.
The Super Pops series includes Revolution: The Music of the Beatles, Latin Fire, Pink Martini and The Magic of John Williams.
The Up Close series consists of four chamber music concerts.
Last season, the TSO screened “The Empire Strikes Back” movie while the orchestra played the soundtrack live. At the time, Gaurano was working for a different performing arts organization but he came to see the performance because he’s a Star Wars fan.
“The audience got to enjoy the movie as well as the accompanying music,” Gaurano said. “I attended it and was blown away. I was sitting there with my girlfriend and listening to audience members during intermission go wow, this is amazing. My girlfriend was like, we should really think about coming to another performance. It was the gateway showing us it’s possible.”
He recalled people in the audience sharing they had been worried about being underdressed and how relieved they were that they fit in with their casual clothes. Gaurano, who is originally from Los Angeles, said the caliber of work and performance was amazing and the prices were fair.
He said it's why he’s grateful this coming season the TSO will be doing the same screening concert with “Return of the Jedi.”
“The Empire Strikes Back created accessibility,” Gaurano said. “There was so much excitement and people loved it. These are people that normally wouldn’t have gone to the symphony in the first place.”
Events like these are the sort of thing the TSO hopes will open the door wider to the community of Tucson. It’s what drives them to put on free performances for children and their parents and to go to community events like Tucson’s Comic-Con.
“Can you imagine seeing symphony people at Comic Con?” Gaurano asked. “Yeah, we’re gonna play Beethoven’s Ninth, you better believe it. But we also have the music of John Williams. You may not know his name, but you definitely know the music.”
Williams composed many iconic movie soundtracks including all of the Star Wars, Indiana Jones and the first three Harry Potter films. He has 52 Oscar nominations and won 25 Grammy Awards.
Gaurano pointed out it isn’t just about selling tickets. If it were, they’d just keep throwing out discounted prices until something stuck. Rather, they are committed to making sure all of the community has ownership in the symphony and that they are properly representing Tucson.
Gaurano, who has attended many of the major symphony halls around the country from the Met to the Philharmonic, understands how people can feel uncomfortable.
“There are so many times where I felt like I didn’t belong,” Gaurano said. “And that was probably like the 100th event I’ve ever been to and I still felt like I didn’t belong. Here I want people to realize not only do they belong, but wow, they have something great in their backyard. The TSO is so lucky to have Jose Luis Gomez because he is renowned in the symphonic community.”
With a season designed to embrace Tucson’s strong heritage, whether exploring the work of late Tucson composer Robert Muczynski or giving the stage over to Tucson musician Vincent Calianno, the Tucson Symphony invites patrons new and old to journey with them to a musical wonderland that is “bright, vibrant and colorful.”
What: 2022-23 Tucson Symphony Season
Who: Tucson Symphony
Where: 2175 Sixth Avenue, Tucson
Contact: 882-8585
