It’s not often somebody gets to do what they love and do it better than anybody else… for more than 60 years. And no, I’m not talking about Queen Elizabeth II, who, despite the sometimes unflattering portrayal thereof on “The Crown,” has pretty much been nailing it since the early 1950s. Rather, we note with a touch of sadness and a giant silo full of admiration and great memories the passing at age 94 of longtime Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully.
When I was a kid growing up in Southern California, baseball was the coolest. It was cooler than football or basketball. It was a constant topic of conversation and, for many, a way of life. Nowadays, it’s not even close to football and basketball and it’s barely cooler than hockey. Much of baseball’s painful decline is self-inflicted (strikes and lockouts and steroids), but when it was good, it was great.
The Dodgers had some incredible stars, including the pitching duo of Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale. The latter was my pitching hero, mostly because he was friends with my high school coach and would stop by our practices every now and then. I also loved the fact that Drysdale, who (along with Robert Redford) had gone to a rival high school of ours, was a fierce competitor. When a signal came from the bench to issue an intentional walk to the upcoming batter, Drysdale drilled the batter in the back with his first pitch.
When his manager later asked why he had done it, Drysdale replied, “I saved myself three pitches.”
I remember when Scully told that story during a game with only the slightest hint of mischief in his voice. I think we all knew that despite the hitters (Tommy Davis, whose 153 runs batted in and .346 batting average in 1962 still stand as all-time team records) and the base stealers (Maury Wills’ incredible 104 steals) and the aforementioned pitchers (Koufax threw four no-hitters, including a perfect game), Scully was the most-beloved Dodger.
Scully was a painter of pictures, a teller of tales. He was the face of the Dodgers and the voice of the Dodgers. But, if you listened closely enough, he wasn’t a homer for the Dodgers. He just told his listening audience what was going on, on the field. He did it with a calm voice that rarely got loud and, in that voice, you could just hear his love of the game and, in the process, you found yourself sharing that love.
My father, who was never much of a sports fan, would drive around LA, almost never turning on the car radio. He preferred to read the news, and he never wanted to listen to music. But when the Dodgers game was on, so was my dad’s radio. He swore Scully’s voice helped make him a better, safer driver, one who was less likely to speed or get angry when some jerk cut in front of him.
I remember writing a piece for my high school newspaper about how when I was a little kid and I had an actual bedtime, I would lie in bed with a clunky transistor radio under my pillow, listening to Scully call a game. I’m sure at the time I thought it was really clever, when talking about the radio-pillow-ear strata, to conclude, “I guess you can say that it left an impression on me.”
When I first came to Arizona to go to college and play ball, I was thrilled to find the Dodgers’ games were broadcast on one of the two local radio stations in the tiny border town of Douglas. I guess when I was young and stupid, I assumed Dodgermania extended northward to Bakersfield, after which it gave way to love of the San Francisco Giants, and eastward to about Blythe, which for someone growing up in LA, was about the end of the world.
Scully kept me from getting homesick those first few weeks of college. I would leave my dorm room and go out and sit in my car to listen to Dodgers games. He was a master at what he did, and there will never be anyone better.
One of my favorite things was, even as he was calling the game, he could slip in a folksy tale just for pure, heavenly entertainment. He once told a story about a student who asked a teacher, “What’s the most amazing invention of all time?”
The teacher thought for a minute, then answered, “The thermos.”
The student was taken aback and asked, “Why the thermos?”
“Well,” came the response, “a thermos can keep hot things hot and cold things cold.” After a pause, he concluded, “But how does it know?!”
