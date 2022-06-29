Happenings

MUSIC
Friday, July 1
• Electronic music legend Paul Oakenfold is joined by Future Syndicate at the Rialto Theater this weekend for a night of DJ genius. Oakenfold was the first DJ to play mainstage at major music festivals Coachella and Glastonbury in the 2000s. With more than three decades of production experience, this show will be a must-see mashup of old music and sneak peaks of his latest project Shine On, his fourth full-length album. Details: doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.; $24-$26; rialtotheatre.com.
• Rock out with Return of the Metal Fest. This night of hardcore revelry is accompanied by musical artists Sleeping With The Witch, Demon Grass, AZ The World Burnz, Swarm of Serpents, and Then When. Details: doors 6: 30 and show at 7 p.m.; 21 and up only; 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole; $5-$8; 191toole.com.
• Slap-heard-round-the-world survivor and comedian Chris Rock makes his way back into the live comedy circuit with the Ego Death World Tour at the AVA Amphitheater after a five-year hiatus. The show begins at 8:00 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available on the AVA Amphitheater - Casino del Sol website. casinodelsol.com
Saturday, July 2nd
• It’s not a phase, mom, and 191 Toole agrees! 191 Toole is hosting Emo Nite LA, who are known for curating an entire evening of Emo music old and new for fans 21 and up. One dollar from every ticket sold at this event will benefit the Living The Dream Foundation, an organization that gives children and young adults with life-threatening illnesses a #dreamday with anyone of their choosing! Details: doors and show at 9 p.m.; 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole; $16; 191toole.com.
• Pack your picnic chairs and head over to Catalina State Park for their Music in the Mountains Concert Series with The Cochise County All-Stars. The event begins at 6 p.m. and is included with an all-day park admission pass of $7 per vehicle, up to four adults. For over 15 years, the Cochise County All-Stars have been entertaining southern Arizonans with their eclectic variety of 20th-century American music line up. The next concert at the park won’t be until Saturday, Aug. 6.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Saturday, July 2
• Travel back to the 1880s at the Mezcal Movie set on Saturday. Dress in your best western flare to watch the sun set during a tour of the wild west movie set. Details: tour starts at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.; 1538 N. Mescal Road, Benson; mezcalmovieset.com, $15 a person.
• Enjoy the outdoors at night with Summer Safari Nights at Reid Park Zoo. This week is themed spots and stripes. It’s not a stretch to suggest you will see some gorgeous animals with fabulously printed fur. This night features classic rock, classic country, R&B and Elvis tunes by the Cornerstone Band! Details: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. Free for Zoo members, $10.50 for adults (ages 15-61), $8.50 seniors (ages 62+), $6.50 for children ages 2-14, Free for children under 2; Reidparkzoo.org.
Sunday, July 3rd
• Salute Our Troops with Tucson’s professional soccer club FC Tucson. FC Tucson plays North Colorado Hailstorm FC and be sure to stick around for the post-game fireworks. Details: game starts at 7 p.m.; Kino North Stadium, E Ajo Way; $12-$20; fctucson.com.
• Come celebrate America’s birthday at the Town of Marana’s annual Star-Spangled Spectacular. The event begins at 5 p.m., with activities for all family members. Enjoy free attractions such as the splash pad, inflatable field games, live music, car show, petting zoo and more. More than 30 food vendors will be available on-site with food and drinks for purchase. Glass containers and cookouts are not permitted but coolers and chairs are welcome. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.
Monday, July 4
• Celebrate the Fourth of July with the Town of Oro Valley Parks and Recreation at the James D. Kriegh Park from 5 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Enjoy free family-friendly activities such as lawn games and kids crafts, as well as community vendors, live music by a Tom Petty cover band, The Petty Breakers, and more. You can also enjoy reduced admission at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., $1 for children and $3 for adults. In place of fireworks, there will be a laser-light show at 9 p.m. Food trucks and alcoholic beverages will be available onsite for purchase.
• Sing along to classic American ballads with Tucson music icon Armen Dirtadian and The Manhattan Dolls trio at Gaslight Theatre. The crew will be celebrating America’sç independence by singing “God Bless America,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag”. This evening is dedicated to America, but also the people who fight for its independence. Details: 2-4 p.m. The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway Blvd. Tickets are $27 for adults, $15 for children 2 to 12, and $25 for students, military, and seniors. Thegaslighttheatre.com.
ARTS
Opening Tuesday, June 28, Closing
Saturday, Sept. 10
• Take a weekend trip to Bisbee for a day of art, specifically portrait art, at the Artemizia Foundation Annex. This Bisbee treasure is unveiling a new exhibit featuring world renowned fine art photographer Martin Schoeller. Martin specializes in portraits and his work has appeared in well-known magazines such as Time, GQ, National Geographic, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and much more! Large-scale portraits will be available at the annex. Details: the Annex is open Thurs, Fri, and Sat from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 24 Main St.; open to all; artemiziafoundation.org/annex
Thursday, June 30
• &Gallery on 4th Ave is bringing artists together every Thursday with an Art Meetup Event. The event is free but bring art supplies with you to participate in a collaborative conglomeration of creativity. Meet fellow artists and work on your technique. Details: &Gallery, 419 N. 4th Ave; 5-8 p.m.; free.
