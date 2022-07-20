Joe Erceg worked with small businesses and sports associations for most of his life and continues to do so in Oro Valley.
Erceg had a long career in the advertising industry while juggling board positions and sports involvement. He was the Southern Arizona director of the Arizona Small Business Association and later the president of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and it’s critical that we help our small businesspeople be successful,” Erceg said.
Erceg said he wants the Oro Valley Marketplace to flourish in a speedy fashion. He said the marketplace will offer something Oro Valley doesn’t have in abundance: jobs and entertainment. Erceg said his children left Oro Valley and didn’t plan on coming back.
“I asked why and they said, ‘Because there are not enough jobs here, and there are not enough fun things to do in this community for young people like us,’” Erceg said.
This comment worried him. Erceg said this could be detrimental to Oro Valley’s future.
“We lose our best and brightest,” Erceg said. “The young people who want to stay here, pay taxes, start new businesses, start families, buy houses, that’s the engine that’s going to drive our train moving forward.”
Getting on town council would allow Erceg to work toward his goals in business development and community engagement in sports. He said he wants to entice more businesses to the area to offer residents growth opportunities. He added, there is a need for sports amenities.
“I really want to work with our business leaders to find ways to be able to come up with more venues,” Erceg said. “Maybe it is to go in and retrofit vacant buildings that are in the Oro Valley area and turn them into great volleyball and basketball venues.”
Erceg said young athletes in the community have to go elsewhere to practice or have tournaments.
Erceg is passionate about the ways sports connect people. Erceg helped start the Grand Canyon State Games in 1988, an Olympic sports festival for amateur athletes. He also assisted in the formation of the Pima County Sports Authority in the early ’90s and participated in the Southern Arizona Sports Development Corporation. He said he was one of the founders of the Oro Valley Sports Alliance, a nonprofit organization that promotes local sports programs and facilities.
Erceg said the council hasn’t been listening to the needs of the community when it comes to recreational amenities.
Erceg said the council unilaterally chose certain amenities for the Naranja Park expansion project that did not align with the town survey they conducted. The Oro Valley Parks and Recreation 2020 Master Plan featured a survey with a list of high to low priority choices for facilities, amenities and programs. The council approved building a splash pad and a dirt bicycle pump track for the expansion. Both of these features were listed as medium to low priorities on the town survey. The pump track was 29 out of 32 options and the splash pad was 17.
“It’s important that we work together as a community between government, business and our residents to do what we can to make sure that Oro Valley continues to be this shining star in Southern Arizona in terms of being the safest community, but also a place where our generations that follow wanting here,” Erceg said.
