Two years ago, Kathleen Hernandez decided she wanted to do more in her community, so the retiree joined the Oro Valley Police Department.
Well, not exactly the police force, but she became involved by taking the police department’s Citizen Academy, a 12-week course that teaches what Oro Valley’s thin blue line does when you see them driving down the street. She learned about what to do in the event she encounters an active shooter and hostage negotiations, but her favorite?
“Everybody usually says K-9, for me it was SWAT,” Hernandez said. “And the drones. Drones are my second.”
Twice a year, the Oro Valley Police Department opens its station’s doors to 24 residents to give them a fairly in-depth look at what police do on the job. “Students” gather from 6 to 9 p.m. one night a week, usually Tuesday, for 13 weeks to learn about how criminal investigations are conducted and the first thing police do when they are called to the scene of an accident. They learn about police psychology and Internal Affairs. More than anything, however, they learn one very important fact about their local police.
“It helps the community understand who we are as human beings,” Oro Valley Community Resource Police Officer Mike Kleinberg said. “We’re human behind the badge.”
The first night, Kleinberg said, Mayor Joe Winfield gives a talk, and Chief of Police Kara Riley discusses her background and how she leads the department. Public Information Officer Mike Duran also gives a talk, and students get an identification card, which is worn on a lanyard. Then it’s on to the nuts and bolts of police work.
Participation in the academy is free but there is an application process and a certain amount of vetting.
“You apply online, that gets sent to me,” Kleinberg said. “At that point I do a minimal background check to ensure that (students) are going to be welcome into our buildings. Obviously, they’re going to be touching a lot of police equipment and we want to ensure that we’re not going to have any issues.”
Kleinberg said an applicant can be declined if they have been arrested for, or convicted of, a domestic violence charge. However, applicants with a nonviolent conviction could be accepted to attend. Kleinberg said he takes it on a case by case basis.
“People make mistakes; people also change,” he said. “As long as they can show a good progression of change, we can work on doing our best to get them into the academy.”
The next series begins on Aug. 30 at the Oro Valley Marketplace, but that session is full. The academy fills up fast, Kleinberg said. However, he is taking applications for next year’s academy, which he expects will start in February. Also, if someone decides to drop out of August’s program, applicants on a waiting list will be selected. Kleinberg accepts applications all year long.
Hernandez had only good things to say about the academy.
“If you’re interested in your community it’s a fabulous course to take,” Hernandez said.
She added if people decide to participate in the academy and are 50 or older, they can count on receiving a pitch to join the Citizens Volunteer Assistance Program. It’s an organization that aids the police with fingerprinting, search and rescue, and Citizen’s Academy.
“If I ever knew a police officer before, it’s probably because I got pulled over,” Hernandez said. “After Citizen Academy, I know 20, 30 different officers in different fields within the police department. It’s a whole different view. It’s not cop shows.”
To apply, visit orovalleyaz.gov, or call Kleinberg at 520-229-5080.
