Caregiving is personal for Tina Gillette of Senior HomeCare of Tucson.
She was schooled in hospice when her mother was visited by a nurse twice weekly. Still, the caregiving largely fell on Gillette and her sister.
She had two small children at the time, but with the help of her husband and his family she could care for her mom. It was challenging but rewarding at the same time because she could sit with her mother.
She parlayed her knowledge into Senior HomeCare of Tucson 10 years ago after working as a medical transcriber, an office manager for a sports medicine clinic and an admin for an orthopedic surgeon.
Caregivers provide a range of services, including assisting with bathing, showering or visiting the restroom; going to doctors’ appointments or the store; taking care of skin or oral needs; housekeeping; preparing meals and caring for pets. They also provide respite breaks for family members caring for their loved ones.
The level of care needed can range from 12 hours a week to 24 hours a day.
Based in Oro Valley, Senior HomeCare of Tucson serves Tucson, Sun City Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Catalina, Dove Mountain, SaddleBrooke, the Catalina Foothills, Rancho Vistoso and Sabino Canyon.
“This is a business that started in a 10-by-10 room in my home,” she said. “It’s woman-owned and has been for 10 years. I grew it from the ground up, with no help from a franchise.”
Three years ago, the company was a finalist in the Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona’s Torch Awards. In 2018, they were named Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year and were honored as one of the finalists in the outstanding senior care/hospice category at the Influential Health and Medical Leaders Awards.
Gillette is a member of two national organizations that provide guidelines for caregiving businesses, the Homecare Association of America and the Independent Home Care Alliance.
When Gillette founded the business, it was important to align with reputable national caregiving organizations because ethics are important to her.
Gillette will often share information with families about available resources, such as government programs that provide assistance for equipment or supplies.
Many senior clients have family members who live out of the area. Gillette said in this type of situation, it is important to keep their families informed on their care.
“We pride ourselves on communication with the families,” she said.
Gillette learned firsthand the mental, emotional and physical toll of caregiving and the need for self-care.
“You have to make sure you receive adequate rest and relief from others, otherwise you will not be able to give your all to that person,” Gillette said.
Being able to be there for her mother during her last few months was meaningful for Gillette. She said while this stage is often emotional, it is important to celebrate their lives and accomplishments.
“Your words may be their last, so always express what you feel,” Gillette advised.
Senior HomeCare of Tucson
1171 E. Rancho Vistoso Boulevard, Suite 155, Oro Valley
520-355-4787
