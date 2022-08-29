Two Marana High School dance instructors have launched a new dance studio aimed at filling a need expressed by girls and young women here.
Maya Alexander and Madison Tweedy recently opened Southern Arizona Spirit Squad (SASS) at 8567 N. Silverbell Road.
The studio is believed to be the only one like it in Southern Arizona.
The partners’ goal is to offer team training in pom, hip-hop, jazz and technique classes. They said that in the past girls interested in spirit dance training had to travel as far as Phoenix to find similar classes.
“The mission of SASS,” the studio website says, “is to work with and foster the growth of dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our priority is to work with dancers who are hard working and dedicated to their craft.”
But the studio also offers classes for those ages 2 to adults, including tap dancing.
“We grew up dancing here and coaching at Marana High School,” said Alexander, who danced with the NAU Dance Team. She’s head dance coach at Marana High School and a professional choreographer for competitive dance teams, studios and soloists.
Alexander’s passion and focus is on dance teams. She says the dance team experience is an ideal way for dancers to showcase their talent with other dancers who support and motivate each other to meet their highest potential.
The MHS dance team is an extracurricular activity, with classes offered after school, and dance competitions.
“We felt there was a need (for the studio) in the area,” Tweedy said. “We found it difficult to find (dance) training outside of high school. We’re trying to make this what we want. We wanted to stay in the area,” she said. “It's really important for us to stay in the community.”
Tweedy recently completed her second season dancing professionally for the Tucson Sugar Dolls, which perform at Tucson Sugar Skulls games.
Tweedy is assistant dance coach for the MHS Dance Team. She enjoys working with young athletes to help shape their dance experience. She said her priority is to foster teamwork and promote a healthy environment that values hard work and dedication.
College dance teams, Tweedy said, are nowadays recruiting spirit dancers, so it’s important for young women who want to participate on the college level to be prepared.
SASS has two other instructors on its staff. They are Cailyn Cooper and Avery Alexander, Maya Alexander’s sister. Both attend Catalina Foothills High School and are teaching girls ages 2 to 5 and all stars mini dancers.
Maya Alexander is teaching adult hip-hop classes, while Tweedy is teaching adult tap dancing.
The business mascot is Alexander’s black standard poodle, Cash. He was wearing a pink studio T-shirt at the grand opening and greeting guests.
One of SASS’ first students is 9-year-old Aria Molting. She’s taking classes in pom, tap and hip-hop.
“I love the rhythm of the music,” Aria said. “I love being with my friends and I love all the combos you get to learn.”
Southern Arizona Spirit Squad (SASS)
8567 N. Silverbell Road, Marana
520-401-0270, southazspiritsquad.com
