Stretching wakes up the body, putting muscles and joints in alignment for unfettered movement.
That's what Stretch Zone in Oro Valley is all about. At the new business, practitioners put people through a stretching workout while customers lie on a low table. The stretching method is said to relieve stiffness and soreness, enhance athletic performance and increase and maintain range of motion.
Stretch Zone, at 7352 N. Oracle Road, was founded by Chris Duda as a franchise business. He owns the Oro Valley business as well as two more in North Carolina, and he plans to open more.
Duda, who has a master’s degree in business from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, was a soccer player in college and competed in triathlons and ultra marathons. He also suffered from back pain.
One day while studying for his master’s degree he received a flier about a place that provided stretching services to relieve pain. He signed up for a membership and got relief from sciatica.
Duda then decided it would be a good business to start and opened his first shop in Greensboro, North Carolina, with his fiancée.
“It was very well received and doing well,” Duda said. “I think it comes down to having a good team. You can see the results right away, but it takes some time.”
He later opened a second store in North Carolina before opening the Oro Valley business on Aug. 1.
There are two types of stretching, Duda points out: active and passive. Active stretching is the type athletes and others do before performing. Passive stretching is when clients lie on a table and allow another person to stretch for them. That’s what Stretch Zone offers.
It’s mostly neuromuscular stretching without pain and or discomfort, Duda said. Passive stretching, he explained, helps reprogram the brain and initiate muscle memory.
Stretch Zone has five practitioners who assist clients. They are certified in the same way massage therapists are certified. All have previous training in stretching and kinesiology, Duda said. They stretch people by manipulating the customer’s body and with therapy straps.
“Someone can walk better and feel better (after a session) said Andrew Trizuto, general manager at Stretch Zone. “That really keeps the job rewarding.”
The business can work with anyone age 14 and older, including golfers, bicyclists and runners. Stretch Zone can work with sports teams as well.
People can come in for a complimentary 30-minute stretching session to see if the service works for them. If it does, Stretch Zone can set up three-month programs of regular stretching sessions.
“The practitioners do all the work. All you have to do is breathe,” Duda said.
How many sessions are needed depends on the person. “Some can do it once a week, others need consistent stretching two to three times a week,” Duda said.
He said the service is relatively affordable for the average person. Sometimes, Duda said, a person’s health savings account or flexible health spending account can be used to pay for sessions.
