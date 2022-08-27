A consumer fraud lawsuit against two Tucson Midas locations have been resolved, according to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
The lawsuit alleges that the two locations charged customers for unnecessary services. That includes repairs they did not make, as evidenced by undercover photos and video.
“Auto repair shops must adhere to Arizona’s laws requiring honest business practices,” Brnovich said.
“Our undercover auto sting program works to detect fraud and protect customers from charges for repair or maintenance services that are unnecessary or not performed.”
The Tucson Midas locations at 6740 E. Tanque Verde Road and 333 W. Valencia Road are owned by Christopher Conforti and Nicholas Conforti.
The judgment prevents the two locations and their owners from saying a replacement or repair is needed when it is not or falsely claiming a service has been done. The judgment includes a requirement that managers and employees receive documented ethics training. The consent judgment also requires the company to pay $50,000 in restitution to consumers, as well as $22,500 to the state for civil penalties, costs and attorney’s fees.
Any consumers who believe they have been harmed by the defendants’ conduct should file a complaint at azag.gov/complaints/consumer, including receipts and other evidence of payment, by Sept. 15, to be considered for restitution.
Assistant Attorney General Rebecca Salisbury handled this matter for the state.
Victims of consumer fraud can file a consumer complaint by visiting the attorney general’s website. To have a complaint form sent, contact the attorney general’s office at 520-628-6648.
