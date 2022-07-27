Happenings

LIVE MUSIC
Wednesday, July 27
Baila esta cumbia con Bidi Bidi Banda is bringing an icon back to life for one night. Traveling from Austin, Texas, this Selena tribute band visits the Plaza stage on its Summer of Selena tour. Details: Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Purchase tickets in advance for $15, or $18 day of the show. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street. hotelcongress.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Thursday, July 28
Enjoy a full-bodied red wine with a lingering finish or a fresh and crispy white wine from Sand-Reckoner Vineyards during the Wine Thursday event at Hotel Congress’ jazz club, the Century Room. The Agave Heritage Festival presents its Summer Tasting Series, which includes Wine Thursdays led by HoCo sommelier Josh Osteen, and Mezcal Sundays led by local agave master Doug Smith. $30 per person. For an additional $5 fee, book a VIP dinner reservation at the Cup Cafe before the tastings. Details: Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28. The Century Room, 311 E. Congress Street. hotelcongress.com.
Saturday, July 30
Sonoita Vineyards celebrates its annual Harvest Fest 2022 this Saturday. This “rain or shine” event includes eight wine tasting tickets, a souvenir glass, grape stomping competitions and more. Pre-sale general admission is $25, $30 at the door. The $90 nonrefundable VIP package includes early admission at 10 a.m., a private room and bar, after-hours activities and a lunch voucher. Otherwise, lunch may be purchased on-site from The Curry Pot and Curbside Kitchen. Details: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30. $25 to $90. Sonoita Vineyards, 290 Elgin-Canelo Road. sonoitavineyards.com.
Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31
For two days, head over to Triangle T Guest Ranch for the 13th annual Garlic Festival. Enjoy roasted garlic, live music, food, wine, raffles and other goods from over 35 vendors. The $5 entry fee per car benefits the Wounded Warrior Project and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Details: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31. $5 car entry. 4190 Dragoon Road. azretreatcenter.com.
ARTS
Saturday, July 30
Join the Hellfire Club and take a trip to the Upside Down at the Flandrau Planetarium’s Laser Stranger Things light show. Surround yourself with 4K resolution laser lights, moody synths and ’80s pop hits. Based on the Netflix hit series, this show is sure to sell out. Details: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. $9 for adults, $7 kids and college students, $8 for seniors and military personnel. Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Boulevard. flandrau.org.
Kids
Saturday, July 30
The Oro Valley Youth Advisory Council and Oro Valley Aquatic Center sponsor Summer Teen-Only Dive-In Movie Nights. Watch “Thor: Ragnarok’’ this weekend for the second dive-in movie of the summer. Movie admission is free, giving local teens the opportunity to hang out with friends and enjoy complimentary pizza, popcorn and Eegee’s while watching a movie in the pool. Details: 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 30. The Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia. orovalleyaz.gov.
Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31
The Loft Cinema’s Kids Fest closes out its free in-person summer event this upcoming weekend. The Loft Cinema welcomes parents and children to watch the ’80s animated classic “The Secret of Nimh” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, then the Disney live-action “Lion King” at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. Details: Doors open at 9:15 a.m. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard. loftcinema.org.
