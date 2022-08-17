Beer + Bikes
Skip weekend traffic and take the scenic route for Beer + Bikes on Saturday, Aug. 20. Bring your bikes to Button Brew House at 5 p.m. and prepare for takeoff at 5:30 p.m., riding along the Chuck Huckleberry Loop down to 1912 Brewing Co. near Grant Road and I-10. After enjoying a few craft brews, head on back to Button Brew House for a “food truck fare.” Button Brew House is located at 6800 N. Camino Martin, Suite 160. For more information about Beer + Bikes visit, discovermarana.org
Movies on the Lawn
Bring your friends and family to the last free Movies on the Lawn event of the season at the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center. This Saturday, Aug. 20, Enjoy the star-studded, family-friendly musical “Sing 2.” The movie begins around 7:30 p.m., as soon as the sun goes down. The Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center is located at 10555 N. La Canada Drive. For more information about Movies on the Lawn visit, orovalleyaz.gov
Trivia at the Community Center
Avoid the “Sunday-Scaries” this Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Overlook Restaurant at the Community & Recreation Center for Trivia Day. The 75-minute bar-style trivia includes happy hour food and drink specials and optional babysitting at the price of $5 per child. Trivia participation is free, preregistration is required by one person per team (up to six players allowed.) Check-in starts at 1 p.m., questions begin at 1:30 p.m. The Overlook Restaurant at the Community & Recreation Center is located at 10555 N. La Canada Dr. For more information on how to register visit, orovalleyaz.gov
Chillin’ at the Chul
Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens & Galleries continues its free summer series, Chillin’ at the Chul, on Friday Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20. The botanical gardens offer visitors a chance to cool down in the grounds after hours and free of admission from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy beats by DJ Humblelianess on Friday or playful acoustic music from Nico Barberan on Saturday. The Garden Bistro will be open for service, offering light bites and refreshments such as Sonoran hot dogs and prickly pear margaritas. The series runs Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3, in partnership with the Children’s Museum of Oro Valley, which will offer kids’ entertainment on Saturday nights. Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte. For more information visit, tohonochul.org
Oro Valley Farmers Market
Support your local farmers, ranchers and small food purveyors offering their seasonal produce, farm fresh eggs, meats and other goodies at the Oro Valley Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 20. Operating every Saturday, year-round at the Historic Steam Pump Ranch, the farmers market runs from 8 a.m. to noon. Attendance is free. Steam Pump Ranch is located at 10901 N. Oracle Road. For more information about the Oro Valley Farmers Market or other Heirloom Farmers Markets, visit heirloomfm.org
