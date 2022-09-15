Casa Marana is kicking off fall with its second Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The free, 12-hour party features beer and shopping the first part of the day. The Haus of Brats food truck will be on site with authentic German food. The celebration continues well into the night.
Casa Marana considers Oktoberfest one of its cornerstone events. Casa Marana’s event coordinator, Andrea Wagner, and the restaurant’s owner, Kyle Schwab, came together to create the party.
Wagner is a history buff who researched traditional Oktoberfest colors and banners to ensure the event was as authentic as possible. Last year, more than 700 people attended.
The strong point of Oktoberfest is the wide-ranging activities, according to Wagner.
“This is for everyone to come and have a good time,” said Wagner, who started at Casa Marana as a bartender as a student at UA.
“We aren’t limited to only beer. There are so many great cocktails to choose from. Get out there and bring your friends. Our food menu is just as good as our drinks. We love being a place people can come together and Oktoberfest is one of our favorite ways to do that.”
The signature component of Casa Marana’s Oktoberfest is the stein-holding competition. The goal is to hold the stein straight out as long as possible without sloshing the contents of water or beer.
“We are really looking forward to the stein contest,” Wagner said. “Lots of other places have them but I think what makes ours different is the energy our Oktoberfest event has. It isn’t just beer. It’s so much more and the stein contest is something people won’t forget.”
Wagner is also looking forward to the event vendors. Owned by Kate Ormsby, Boom’s Closet will offer a variety of jewelry, holiday-themed décor and shrink plastic jewelry.
Wagner met Ormsby at a weekend market last year and invited her to set up shop at this year’s Oktoberfest. Among her signature items are the beer bottle cap earrings, also known as “beerings.”
“I love craft beer,” Ormsby said. “Arizona has such an amazing craft beer scene. It’s so friendly and everyone is nice. I love going to breweries and anything beer related. It’s so much fun selling beer jewelry to people that love craft beer as much as I do.”
Ormsby started making jewelry during the pandemic. Recently, she expanded her shop’s product selections to include art prints and beer can-shaped glasses. She wants to continue growing Boom’s Closet and bringing people together combining their love of accessories and craft beer.
Casa Marana Oktoberfest
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
WHERE: Casa Marana Craft Beer + Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 191, Marana
COST: Free admission
INFO: casamarana.com
