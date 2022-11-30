Nathan Aldrich is bummed. It’s only a couple days until the start of the basketball season and the Flowing Wells senior guard is sick. He’s not sure what it is. It could be a cold or the flu or some kind of gunk that’s going around.
“It’s not fun. I’ve been looking forward to basketball season all year. I can’t wait for our first game.”
The first game on the Caballeros’ schedule is against Cholla, which features the best player in Tucson, Sai Dean. Nathan had seen Dean play in the Fall League at the Sporting Chance Center and was looking forward to maybe guarding the Cholla star.
Nathan prepared for basketball season by running cross country. “It was my first season ever doing cross country. It’s hard, but it’s fun. I had a chance to go to regionals, but I wanted to get started on basketball, instead.”
There is a shadow that hangs over the Flowing Wells boys’ program and it is the long shadow cast by the Flowing Wells girls’ program. The girls have reached the Class 5A State Championship game the past two years and have one of the top programs in the entire state. Senior Navine Mallon was the State Player of the Year last year.
When asked whether it bothers him and/or his teammates that the girls are so successful while the boys’ program has struggled in recent years, he says, “Not really. Flowing Wells is a tight community. There’s only one middle school and one high school. We all grew up together. I’ve known Navine forever. I’m happy for her and them.”
The boys are hoping to get above .500 this year and Nathan thinks that they have a good shot. “Yeah, it would be great to (match the girls’ success), but we’re our own team and we have our own work to do.”
“We have good chemistry this year and Coach (Sean Spiece) has us working hard. It’s going to be fun.”
In the spring, he runs track for Flowing Wells. And while he put in the work in cross country, his track events don’t match up with the distance running. Instead, he does the 200 Meter (sprint) and the 800 Meter (middle distance). He also wants to try the high jump. I want to do everything I can while I’m in high school. I just really enjoy sports.”
Is he thinking of running cross country at NAU?
“There’s no way,” he said with a laugh. “They just won the national championship in cross country.” (They actually just won their third straight national championship.)
He plans on majoring in marketing and freezing his backside off. “I’ll probably still run, but just for exercise. I also hope I’m able to find some way to continue with basketball, maybe in leagues or intramurals.”
But first there is this season, his senior season. But before he can enjoy basketball season, he has to get through his own personal flu season.
“I’m good.” Pause. “I will be good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.