People continue to explore and embrace new diets, often without fully understanding them.
Many special diets do have some good features, but most are fads that people tire of quickly or can be downright unhealthy in their approach to weight loss or wholesome living. Elimination diets are very popular and anecdotal evidence for their health benefits are posted in social media.
The latest appears to the “lectin-free diet.” It has been suggested on social media that eliminating lectins helps with weight loss and arthritis pain and may prevent autoimmune diseases. Lectins are naturally occurring sticky proteins that bind to glucose (sugar) and are found in almost all foods but are predominant in certain plants. They actually protect the plants as they grow and have no nutritional value when eaten in foods because we cannot digest them. Foods high in lectins include legumes such as beans, peas, peanuts, and lentils. They’re also found in certain grains such as wheat, and in potatoes, tomatoes, eggplant, soybeans, and some fruits.
There is no scientific evidence showing that eliminating lectins can cure any medical illness or prevent any autoimmune diseases. Eating large amounts could be adverse to health and cause damage the lining of the stomach and intestines triggering diarrhea and vomiting or poor absorption of food nutrients. The intake would have to be extraordinarily large and not a usual amount seen in a regular diet. Lectins break down when cooked or processed so are not a concern in cooked foods.
Legumes and grains are rich in iron, fiber and B vitamins. These foods are recommended as a part of a well balanced and healthy diet.
Elimination diets can be very unhealthy, especially if already on a restrictive diet. The good health benefits from those lectin rich foods outweigh any professed benefits from avoiding them. Most dieticians would not recommend such a restriction in diet. If a person has health concerns possibly related to diet, a consultation with a licensed dietician is in order. They can customize a diet and do short term eliminations of certain foods to try and pinpoint a possible relationship
A second fad that is circulating is the “frugivore diet.” It is also known as the “fruitarian diet” and has been touted by online vegan sites as “what humans are biologically meant to eat.”
This diet consists of fruits and raw vegetables which everyone can agree are part of a nutritious diet. But should these be our only foods? According to a study by Statistica, a European advanced analytical software program, 86% of the world’s populations include meat in their diets. Human beings have been eating meat for millennia. The three major dietary categories are carnivores, who eat only meat, herbivores who eat only plant foods, and omnivores who eat both meat and plant foods. Frugivores eat mainly fruits but may include leaves, seeds, and nuts in their diets.
Fruits and vegetables are essential for good health and most of us do not get enough of either in our diets. The American Society for Nutrition reported that not eating enough fruit and vegetables can lead to coronary heart disease and stroke. People who have an adequate fruit intake tend to avoid obesity. And the antioxidants in berries and apples may reduce the risk of cancer.
But can we get all the necessary nutrients from a frugivore diet? The journal Current Developments in Nutrition published a study December 2021 highlighting the benefits of a diet including meat. The study included 2,029 adults, average age 44 and 67% men.
While some cardiovascular risk factors such as an increase in LDL cholesterol levels were recognized, most study subjects reported improvements in their chronic medical problems. They also reported improved strength, memory, sleep, and mental clarity on a meat-based diet. It should be noted that Vitamin B12 is found mostly in animal products. Vitamin B12 is essential for health in that it helps prevent anemia, improves mood, supports bone health and helps to prevent osteoporosis and may help prevent birth defects.
A key to good health is a nutrient rich diet with enough calories to maintain growth and activity. Not everyone is the same; people with certain illnesses will need to tailor their diets to optimize their medical conditions. Some meats are easier to digest than others. And some fruits and vegetable may not be beneficial for everyone. A referral to a nutritionist when there are health and dietary concerns is always a good idea.
Mia Smitt is a longtime nurse practitioner. She writes a regular column for Tucson Local Media.
