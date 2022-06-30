Now through July 20, Affirm Wealth Advisors is holding a Back to School Drive for Flowing Wells Unified School District. The supplies collected at the drive will be donated to teachers around the district to use with their students.
You can drop off supplies at Ameriprise Financial at 2484 E. River Road during
their business hours from 8:30am to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The following supplies will be accepted:
• Tissues • Hand sanitizers • Anti bacterial wipes
• Pencils • Colored Pencils • Crayons
• Markers • Dry erase Markers • Highlighters
• Glue sticks • Scissors • College ruled paper
• Notebooks • Notecards • Post-its • Folders
Cash or check donations are not accepted.
To get more information on the Back to School Drive, contact Affirm Wealth Advisors at their office at 520-338-2600 or email them at affirmwealthadvisors@ampf.com.
