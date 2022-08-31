Water and Epsom salt are the key to sensory deprivation, according to Jason and Lindsey Krauss, the owners of Levity Wellness Center near the UA.
“We specialize in sensory deprivation saltwater tank floatation therapy,” Lindsey said. “We are a small yet adorable local business that does wonderful things for the community, and we are thanked by our guests every day that we are here.”
Levity Wellness Center is Tucson’s only brick-and-mortar floatation business.
“We have guests who come in to treat chronic pain, depression, concussions, PTSD, addiction, the list goes on and on,” the Krauss said. “And we have a lot of veterans who come in and utilize our services.”
Jason has found the therapy to help him. Before he started the floating business, he broke his back.
“In 2016 I sat out of bed and broke my back,” Krauss said. “I just sat up and we both heard it, it was a sound, and we both went, what’s that? And three days later I had no feeling in my entire left wing, if you will, from my neck all the way down to my fingers and excruciating pain.”
Krauss said he had done floating therapy before this. He and his wife found out about it while on vacation in Portland, Oregon. After the spinal surgery for his broken back and his ensuing recovery, Jason said he could not wait to get back into the tank.
“I was alternating between physical therapy, floating and massage,” he said. “And repeat; for about 18 months.”
“We looked up floating in Tucson, and Levity was the only brick-and-mortar here,” Linsey said
And we have been customers here for probably six years,” she said. “After COVID, the previous owner asked us if we wanted to buy it. So, after many hundreds of conversations, we decided to pull the trigger.”
They purchased the business on April 8, 2021.
Jason loves the business because of the calming effects after floating in the Epsom salt tanks.
“It is undeniable. You can’t fake the calmness and the serenity it brings for a lot of people,” Jason said. “And for somebody who is from the extreme … we have a regular, who is a very salty vet, unfriendly, but after his float he makes eye contact and says thank you. He is gracious, and then he leaves.”
One of Jason’s friends also learned of the benefits of floatation therapy.
“A friend of mine was in the tank for the first time, and he had a separated rib and he couldn’t stretch enough to get it back in the right place,” Jason said. “He couldn’t stretch enough to pop it back in.”
After he was in the tank for about 10 minutes, Jason heard his muffled voice. He popped it back in and he could breathe.
He left a half hour early because he was so excited to stand up and get back to his day.
Lindsey said she loves the sharing of their customers’ experiences.
“Talking to all the people after (their float time), on why they do it and how they feel about it after, is my favorite part of being here,” she said.
Levity Wellness Center has two tanks from which to choose.
The Levity Samadhi tank has simplicity in mind, focusing on creating the best possible float experience. For 40 years, it has provided an environment with as few distractions as possible, a space of nothingness, where the floater is suspended in weightless silence, according to the website. The tank provides a comforting womb-like environment. It is an original float experience with deep meditation.
The center also features the Levity Float Room tank, which adds more space with easy entrance and exit. The Samadhi tank includes a hatch lid, but the float room tank has a glass door for easy opening and closing. Customers can turn on a blue light that ensures a nonclaustrophobic feeling. It provides an open feel with plenty of space to stretch.
Each float tank contains 12 inches of body temperature water with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt, also known as magnesium sulfate. It’s a chemical compound made up of magnesium, sulfur and oxygen.
The float tank is soundproof, lightproof and the salt water provides an anti-gravity environment. The isolation tank makes the user feel weightless as if he/she is in a womb or floating in space. It allows the “brain to focus on the needs of the body with a deeper sense of awareness,” according to the website.
With a 60% return rate, customers include a pro-am golfer; cyclist who comes in prior to their El Tour De Tucson event; and Delaney Schnell and Jessica Parratto, two 2021 Olympic silver-medal winning synchronized divers.
Float and saltwater therapy have clinically proven results.
“People come in with focus issues or sleeping problems or being very hyper,” Lindsey said. “Then you are getting on the scientific road of magnesium in the brain and what it does.”
“All those roads come together quickly, through one conduit,” Jason said.
“Dr. Justin Feinstein, he is the founder, coordinator and driving force behind the Float Research Collective, and its website is clinicalfloat.org,” Jason said. “There is a massive wealth of information regarding clinical proven tests around floating and the impact of it.
All those things, magnesium and salt and Epsom tie back to that.”
He said Feinstein’s team ran tests on a clinical group.
“They took a control group of individuals and asked a third of the group to sit and relax, and the other third were to float.” Jason explained. “And they tracked the results of their cortisol, stress levels and their blood pressure and their heart rate post-treatment. And they found out the more stressed, the more anxiety and the worse someone scored, they found the more stressed had a stronger reaction to the float tank and found a significant drop of stress, blood pressure, resting heart rate.”
He said they found those who are fairly calm still have a calming effect but just less than the others. However, those who are “extremely stressed and the vagus nerve is incredibly overwhelmed, they are finding this (float therapy) has a massive effect on folks that are really struggling.”
Levity Wellness Center also offers massage therapy; cupping and bodywork; infrared saunas; and breathwork therapy.
For a single 60-minute float the fee is $60; for 90 minutes it is $80; and 120 minutes cost $95. You can purchase a three-session package at $165 for 60 minutes for each session. Three 90-minute session packages are $225, and three 120-minute sessions are $270. One of their most popular packages is their float and massage combo therapy. For pricing, call/text 520-339-6674.
Levity Wellness Center
2272 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson
Call/text 520-339-6674; levityrising.com
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
