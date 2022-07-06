Happenings

MUSIC
Sunday, July 9
• Charley Crockett performs at the Rialto accompanied by Vincent Neil Emerson for a night of eccentric country music. Crockett drifts between country genres but his voice is the main star. His voice hits the deepest notes, evoking a longing found in legendary country music star voices like George Jones. Details: doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.; $26-$30; rialtotheatre.com.
THEATER
Saturday, July 9
• The Fox Theatre celebrates 2nd Saturdays with a movie and music. This month’s 2nd Saturday is accompanied by musical artists Miss Olivia & the Interlopers, who were voted best musical act in Tucson Weekly’s 2021 Best of Tucson®. The 2004 movie “Ray” will be screened. Jamie Foxx plays musical icon Ray Charles in a feature film about his childhood and rise to fame. Details: Show at 7 p.m.; The Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $10-$12.50; buy tickets at foxtucson.com or call the box office at 520-547-3030.
• Have a blast at Gaslight Theatre this week at the new musical comedy “Ghostblasters.” As guessed, the storyline is a fun spin on the blockbuster “Ghostbusters” movie. A team of eccentric scientists band together to stop ghosts and spirits from infesting New York City. This play will be running into August. Details: Saturday, July 9, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway Blvd. Tickets are $27 for adults, $15 for children 2 to 12, and $25 for students, military, and seniors. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Sunday, July 10
• In honor of late children’s book author Byrd Baylor and the Sonoran monsoon season, the Fox is hosting the Monsoon Literacy Celebration. The event is filled with free books, desert activities, sing-and-dance-along, and the screening of Academy Award-nominated animated short movie “The Gruffalo.” The short is based on the popular children’s books. There will also be an audio-visual compilation of Baylor reading her books over images of the Sonoran Desert. Baylor wrote 30 books featuring the Southwest, Native American culture, and desert flora and fauna. The event is recommended to kids 4 to 10 years old. Details: doors open at 2 p.m.; Movie at 3 p.m.; The Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; Event is free, but register ahead at foxtucson.com/event/lit-event-2022/.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Thursday, July 7
• Meet the Marana Town Council candidates during a community forum at Twin Peaks K-8 School. The conversation will be moderated by Thom Cope, past chair of the Marana Chamber of Commerce, with all seven candidates in attendance. Incumbents Jon Post, John Officer, Herb Kai, and Patti Comerford are joined by challengers Tim Kosse, Mark Johnson and Patrick Cavanaugh. Details: 6 to 7:30 pm; Twin Peaks K-8 School, 7995 W. Twin Peaks Road.
Through July 31
• The local Desert Kiwanis Chapter partnered with US Bank to facilitate a school supplies drive for Picture Rock Elementary School students. Participate in the drive by donating materials from their wish list at the US Bank branch located in the Safeway at Twin Peaks and Silverbell, 9100 N Silverbell Rd. Their wish list includes: dry erase markers, kleenex, mechanical pencils, regular pencils, composition notebooks, glue sticks, liquid glue, permanent markers, colored pencils, washable markers, rulers, dry erase erasers, pencil erasers, flash cards (sight word or multiplication), highlighters, post-its (colored and white) various sizes, and copy paper. Details: dropoff box located at 9100 N Silverbell Rd till July 31.
Saturday, July 9
• The Rialto presents Rise of the Prospects: Cage Series 2. After a successful premier show in 2017, the Rise is back to showcase Tucson’s biggest amateur Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition. Details: doors at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m.; The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.; $50-$68; rialtotheatre.com.
ARTS
Open now, closing Saturday, Sept. 10
• Take a weekend trip to Bisbee for a day of art, specifically portrait art, at the Artemizia Foundation Annex. This Bisbee treasure is unveiling a new exhibit featuring world renowned fine art photographer Martin Schoeller. Martin specializes in portraits and his work has appeared in well-known magazines such as Time, GQ, National Geographic, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and much more! Large-scale portraits will be available at the annex. Details: the Annex is open Thurs, Fri, and Sat from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 24 Main St.; open to all; artemiziafoundation.org/annex
Thursday, June 30
• &Gallery on 4th Ave is bringing artists together every Thursday with an Art Meetup Event. The event is free but bring art supplies with you to participate in a collaborative conglomeration of creativity. Meet fellow artists and work on your technique. Details: &Gallery, 419 N. 4th Ave; 5-8 p.m.; free.
