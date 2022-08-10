Happenings

MUSIC
Tuesday, August 16
Shakey Graves performs at the Rialto Theatre with Abraham Alexander. Graves, a.k.a Alejandro Rose-Garcia, is touring post the 10th anniversary of the debut album that changed his life, “Roll the Bones.” Rose-Garcia has gathered millions of listens to his music since this album was released in 2011. Rose-Garcia rereleased the album with 15 additional tracks in 2021. Details: Doors open 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. All ages show. $30 to $48. Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street.
THEATER
Saturday, August 13
Have a blast at Gaslight Theatre this week at the new musical comedy “Ghostblasters.” As guessed, the storyline is a fun spin on the blockbuster “Ghostbusters” movie. A team of eccentric scientists band together to stop ghosts and spirits from infesting New York City. This play will be running into August. Details: Shows run 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway Boulevard. Tickets are $27 for adults, $15 for children (2 to 12), and $25 for students, military, and seniors. Thegaslighttheatre.com
SPECIAL EVENTS
Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13
Tombstone is hosting a weekend of festivities celebrating Doc Holliday, or John Henry Holliday, the iconic gambler and gunfighter. Holliday is best known for his role in the gunfight at the O.K. Corral on Oct. 26, 1881. Visitors can expect a Doc Holliday Look-a-Like competition, Peach Pie Eating contest, Tombstone Movie Trivia and street entertainment. Details: From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13. Tombstone, 311 E Allen Street Tombstone, Arizona.
Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13
Head down to Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens & Galleries’ summer series, Chillin’ at the Chul, on Friday, Aug. 12, or Saturday, Aug. 13. The botanical gardens are offering visitors a chance to cool down on the grounds after hours. It is free of admission from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy live music by Diluvio on Friday or Sophia Rankin and The Sound on Saturday. The Garden Bistro will be open for service, offering light bites and refreshments such as Sonoran hot dogs and prickly pear margaritas. The series runs Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3. Details: From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13. Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte. tohonochul.org
Saturday, August 13
Cool Summer Nights at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum are the best way to beat the heat. Plants and animals come to life in the desert at night. Details: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. General admission $24.95, seniors are $22.95 (65+), youth $13.95 (ages 3-12), children under three and Desert Museum members are free. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N Kinney Road.
ARTS
Open until Saturday, September 10
Take a weekend trip to Bisbee for a day of art, specifically portrait art, at the Artemizia Foundation Annex. This Bisbee treasure is unveiling a new exhibit featuring world-renowned fine art photographer Martin Schoeller. Martin specializes in portraits and his work has appeared in well-known magazines such as Time, GQ, National Geographic, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair and much more! Large-scale portraits will be available at the annex. Details: the Annex is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 24 Main Street; open to all; artemiziafoundation.org/annex
FOR KIDS
Friday, August 12
TEEN Paint Night is a great chance to be outdoors while creating a masterpiece. Instruction is included with registration, along with an 11-by-14 canvas and painting supplies. Maeve Huffmon will be instructing this week’s class. Parents can accompany their teens as well. Details: From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Marana Heritage River Park Barn, 12375 N Heritage Park Drive. Maranaaz.gov
Wednesday, August 10 and Saturday, August 13
The Loft Cinema’s Studio Ghibli Summer Fest continues with Princess Mononoke. Watch the classic Ghibli film on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with subtitles and dubbed audio on Saturday at 2 p.m. Details: Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Aug. 13. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard. General admission is $10, and Loft members and children (12 and under) are $8. loftcinema.org
LOCAL MARKETS
Saturday, August 13
Come to the Oro Valley Farmers Market at the historic Steam Pump Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 13, to support your local farmers, ranches and small food purveyors offering their seasonal produce, farm-fresh eggs, meats and other goods. Operating every Saturday, year round, the farmers market runs from 8 a.m. to noon. Attendance is free, but money is required for shopping. Steam Pump Ranch is located at 10901 N. Oracle Road. For more information about the Oro Valley Farmer’s Market or other Heirloom Farmers Markets visit, heirloomfm.org
